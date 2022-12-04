BEVERLY — A gyrocopter crash at Beverly Airport on Sunday morning sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. at the airport. The occupant was removed from the aircraft and taken to Beverly Hospital, said Michael Boccuzzi, public information officer for the Beverly Police Department.
A gyrocopter, also known as a gyroplane or autogyro, has no engine, instead using freely rotating rotors and a propeller move it through the air. The vertical propeller moves the aircraft forward through the air, rotating the blades of the main rotor and creating downward lift. A helicopter uses an engine to power its main rotors.
No other aircraft were involved in the incident, Boccuzzi said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, said David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police.
No further information was immediately available.
