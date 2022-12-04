BEVERLY — A gyrocopter crash at Beverly Airport on Sunday morning sent its sole occupant to the hospital.
The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. at the airport. Its occupant was removed from the aircraft and taken to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries, said Michael Boccuzzi, public information officer for the Beverly Police Department.
A gyrocopter, also known as a gyroplane or autogyro, has no engine, instead using freely rotating rotors and a propeller move it through the air. The vertical propellor moves the aircraft forward through the air, rotating the blades of the main rotor and creating downward lift. A helicopter uses an engine to power its main rotors.
No other aircraft were involved in the incident, Boccuzzi said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
