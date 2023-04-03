HAMILTON-WENHAM — A $15 million plan for new athletic fields at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School passed its first steps on Saturday and now heads to voters at two town elections.
Town Meeting in Hamilton and Wenham both approved an article that would allow the towns to borrow the money for the fields improvement project. The measure now goes before voters at elections in both towns on Thursday.
The plan includes installing a synthetic turf main field surrounded by a track, a synthetic turf multi-sport field, a synthetic softball field, four tennis courts, a press box, and a ticket/concession building. Lights are also being considered for all playing surfaces.
The article received the necessary two-thirds votes at both town meetings on Saturday. Hamilton approved it by a vote of 304-92, while Wenham approved it by a vote of 218-89, according to the towns.
Voters in the town elections must now vote on whether to approve a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion override, which would allow the towns to exclude the debt for the project from the 2.5% annual increase in the tax levy allowed under Proposition 2½.
