SALEM — Halloween is officially here for the first time since 2019.
Tens of thousands of local revelers took to the streets Thursday night for the Salem Chamber of Commerce Haunted Happenings Parade, the first held since the 2019 offering that preceded the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with an inverted parade — “Upside Down and Inside Out” was the theme, borrowing from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things — the event felt more like Halloween Lite than the season’s typical fire engine-filled kickoff. Floats and vehicles parked along Charter, Essex and Front streets, and the audience walked the route, moving float to float like the rolling seas of people that take over downtown Salem on Halloween night.
It turns out that’s exactly what the Witch City wanted: a kickoff that felt like the ending.
“I wasn’t sure how this whole ‘Inside Out,’ backward, stationary parade would go,” said Salem resident Kimberly Bizjak alongside her husband, Justin, and 9-year-old daughter Evelynn. “I think it’s actually really kind of awesome.”
Ruben Carmona, principal at Horace Mann Laboratory School, said the same outside his school’s “Glowing from the Inside Out” tents on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall.
“It feels like we’re back in the real world,” Carmona said. “I think this format... I like it better. I hope I’m not insulting anyone in terms of the sensibilities in the design, but the good thing about it is there’s a better flow to it.”
The full “parade” included about 50 organizations, businesses and groups with floats along the route, according to Rinus Oosthoek, executive director of the Salem Chamber of Commerce.
Oosthoek heavily backed the “Halloween Lite” vibe to the evening.
“We’re almost there. That’s why it’s Halloween lite,” Oosthoek said. “There are still a lot of people with masks on. They’re Halloween masks, which makes it fun, and you see it today, already.
“People are dressed up. People are looking at things,” Oosthoek continued. “People are having fun. I love it.”
The format also helped the organizations in the parade better spread their respective missions. That includes the Salem Ghostbusters, a 17-year mainstay to the parade and fundraiser for the Clean River Project.
“I kind of like it,” said Rocky Morrison, president of Clean River Project, decked head to toe in a Ghostbusters uniform. “For 17 years, they’ve seen us drive by but don’t really know what the cause is. It gives us an opportunity to talk to people and get the feel of the community.”
But for others, the fact that the community was out in the first place marked the best part of the evening.
That was felt heavily by Bonnie and John Massie, who moved to Salem in 2019 and saw just one Halloween season before the world shut down to the pandemic.
“It’s amazing to see,” John Massie said. “It’s wonderful just to see how vibrant the community is, just after everything everybody has been through.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.