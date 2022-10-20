BEVERLY — The “Halloween on the Hill” event at Long Hill is in its second year. Long Hill, a botanical garden in Beverly, is a property of the Trustees of Reservations, a land conservation and stewardship organization that manages properties across Massachusetts.
Jared Bowers, the Property Director at Long Hill talked about how this year, Long Hill “upped the ante” for its family-friendly Halloween festivities.
Long Hill doubled the amount of carved pumpkins from last year, with 1,200 on display around the property. The property also installed new displays, including a Hogwarts’-style castle and an “erupting” volcano. This year’s displays, Bowers said, “emphasize what we have and make it better.”
“Halloween on the Hill” is a newer event, but Long Hill has been a Trustees property since 1979, Bowers said. It formerly served as a headquarters for the Trustees’ offices.
According to Bowers, Long Hill recently received a sizable donation from an anonymous donor, which has made the garden space more conducive to hosting events. Though the donation wasn’t targeted toward funding “Halloween on the Hill,” Bowers explained, additions like a new bathroom and tent will help facilitate it.
Beverly’s “proximity to Salem is great,” Bowers said. Through events like “Halloween on the Hill,” he said,
“We’re exposing (patrons) to the property.”
Since COVID-19, Bowers said, “people missed camaraderie with others.”
Long Hill’s aim with “Halloween on the Hill” is to be spooky, but not scary. At the end of the day, he said, “We want people to have a fun Halloween experience.”
The event runs Wednesdays to Sundays through Oct. 31, 576 Essex St. Tickets are only available online. Go to thetrustees.org/halloween for available dates and times, and don’t forget to dress up for your visit.