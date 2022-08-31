SALEM — A sharply controversial Halloween parking program got unanimous support from city councilors Wednesday night, but the program has a rough road ahead if it hopes to pass the full body in September.
On Sept. 15, City Council will consider a zoning package that effectively legalize property owners within a half-mile of downtown using their land to sell parking spaces. It would create a permit-based system that residents with extra space could apply for to sell spaces this fall.
The fact that the body’s ordinance committee gave the package a five-to-nothing green light Wednesday night is deceptive. The discussion to get to that point took more than an hour and was often heated, with several councilors who couldn’t vote Wednesday night voicing their displeasure along the way.
Only four members of the 11-person body will need to vote against the proposal to sink it, as zoning changes require a supermajority of eight councilors to vote in favor. That situation comes as public opinion on the issue seems to have gone in the opposite direction.
“The volume of emails and questions and inquiries into these meetings has been extremely large, and in my view, it has been overwhelmingly negative,” said Ward 4 City Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain. “I’m not very swayed by the comments along the lines that... ‘if we don’t do something here, we’re going to lose those spaces.’ ‘Where are the cars going to go?’ This has been going on for decades.”
As written today, the city’s rules prohibit any property owner from selling space for parking. But the rules have never been enforced when, each October, “PARK HERE” signs appear throughout downtown and a single-person zoning enforcement office sees every restaurant explode with activity — and public health issues to enforce.
City officials estimate about 25 property owners illegally offer parking each fall. Throughout meetings on the issue, supporters have highlighted how many who do it donate profits to local organizations. Therefore, shutting the opportunity down to deal with bad actors would also hurt good ones, many have argued.
“The ordinance, the zoning changes, it isn’t going to change what’s already been happening over the years,” said Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski, a 40-year veteran of the police department and seasonal parking challenges. “This isn’t perfect. We’re not hitting a home run right out of the gate. This is the start of something we can build on.
“That’s what we’re doing tonight, starting to build on something we should’ve started a while ago,” Prosniewski continued. “If you don’t do anything, nothing is going to change.”
Inversely, opponents of the program have argued that it creates the perception that Salem wants visitors to come by car. The notion comes after years of city leaders pleading with day-trippers to make travel plans and not bring another set of wheels to Salem.
“These regulations that are proposed are completely inappropriate for the scope of what’s being proposed,” said Beth Anne Cornell, a member of the city’s School Committee and critic of the plans. “Mr. (Tom) St. Pierre hasn’t directly enforced parking regulations to date.”
City Council President Patricia “Patti” Morsillo, attending the committee meeting as Ward 3 councilor, strongly cautioned city officials to stay on top of the issue if it passes the full body later this month. Two passing votes are necessary so the ordinance could be in place for October, and those votes are already scheduled for Thursday night meetings on Sept. 15 and 22.
A single instance of less than eight councilors voting in favor, however, will defeat the proposal in full.
“This zoning, if it passes, has to be enforced,” Morsillo said. “Every inch of it has to be enforced according to the way it’s written. Otherwise, it’s worthless.”
