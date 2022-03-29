SALEM — Some Halloween-related parking changes are being discussed even earlier than usual this year and are proving to be contentious.
The City Council heard a wave of requests at its meeting last Thursday relating to October-timed residential parking, including making past temporary changes permanent, adding part of Dearborn Street as a test parking ban for this fall, and adjusting parking meter rates on portions of Canal, Margin and North streets on October weekends.
But along with those came a third attempt now to shift decision-making power from the City Council to the Traffic and Parking Commission, and it saw quick disagreement between councilors as it was sent to committee for further debate.
In 2018 and 2020, councilors were asked to transfer some of their authority for changing stop signs, travel directions, and other issues to the Traffic and Parking Commission. The commission was created in 2016 as a way of addressing traffic and parking issues in the city in a more thorough manner.
The sticking point that sank the proposal in 2018 and 2020, and which emerged again Thursday night, comes down to allowing someone other than a city councilor the authority to write a city ordinance.
“It’s important for the public to know that what this proposed change is...they’re taking some of the authority of the council away, some of the responsibilities so they can designate changing ordinances, regulations, and dispense of certain ordinances ... which means changing stop signs, one-way streets, handicap parking, and so on,” said Councilor-at-Large Conrad Prosniewski.
After all, the commission is an advisory board, Prosniewski argued.
“It was put together as an advisory board to make suggestions and recommendations, not ordinance changes. That’s the responsibility of us, the elected officials,” Prosniewski said. “No one knows better than your ward councilors on what those needs are in your specific wards.”
Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez backed him up, because councilors “have a mandate by the people who elect us to do our jobs as elected officials.”
“If we give it away or transfer authority, we aren’t really performing to the expectations they actually elected us for,” Dominguez said.
To that end, Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth argued that with or without a shift in decision-making power, there are decisions that need to be made by at least somebody.
“I know this is controversial, but one thing we can agree on is that traffic and parking aren’t working in this city and hasn’t been for some time,” Hapworth said. “If someone comes in and asks for something, we’re going to try to take care of our neighbors. We always do. But we aren’t working in a way that’s necessarily always thoughtful.”
Dominguez didn’t disagree.
“What we need to do is find that solution, that common ground — not taking away the authority of the body that’s supposed to be doing their jobs for the people,” Dominguez said. “I’m going to leave it at that. I know we’re going to have a discussion, and I’m looking forward to that discussion.”
