SALEM — A Halloween-timed private property parking plan is getting a special meeting Monday night to approve or reject the proposal.
The City Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. to discuss and vote on creating a "Halloween Parking Overlay District."
The issue has become a contentious one in the Witch City, where leaders have spent decades discouraging out-of-towners from driving to Salem and contributing to seasonal traffic nightmares. Instead, they've asked visitors each October to use public transportation either all the way into the city or as the last mile, by driving to Lynn or Beverly and taking the train the rest of the way.
Through what's proposed, officials would create a permit that property owners within a quarter-mile of downtown could use to charge visitors for parking.
The proposal is a response to a handful of properties downtown that make available their unused space each October to charge visitors for parking — something that's actually illegal under city zoning, but never enforced due to the plethora of other issues that burden zoning officials each October. Officials have argued it would allow more people to enforce violations overall while focusing exclusively on those who break the rules of the permit.
Opponents — and there are many — have argued the proposal only encourages more visitors to drive to Salem and exacerbate parking issues. Some have gone further to argue the proposal should do the opposite — allow parking on property away from downtown, such as along entrance corridors leading to downtown. Officials have opposed that for the time being, saying it can't be discussed without notifying the entire city and restarting the process.
The issue recently came out of the City Council's ordinance committee, and it did so with unanimous support for its passage. To clear the full council, the zoning change would need more than two-thirds support, meaning a minimum of eight councilors.
But as it stands, several sitting and former councilors who live downtown have already spoken against the measure, leaving its actual chance at passage in doubt.
The meeting will be held in person — City Hall, 93 Washington St. — but also conducted remotely. To attend and participate via the remote meeting platform Zoom, connect using webinar ID "822 4628 1969" and password 193684.