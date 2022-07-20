SALEM — A proposal to create downtown Halloween parking rules has triggered so much buzz that the City Council is holding another round of meetings to hash it out.
The council’s ordinance committee will meet Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. to dig into a zoning proposal creating a “Halloween Parking Overlay District.”
Each year, property owners close to downtown with ample space — underutilized asphalt parking lots, for example — use the otherwise unused space to charge tourists for parking. The situation has sparked a war of escalation between property owners, tourists and the City Council, which keeps raising parking fines just to have the former raise their private rates even higher, further encouraging illegal parking in neighborhoods.
In some cases, neighborhoods have also sounded alarms on the activity and the related quality of life issues they face each fall weekend.
With no rules in place today, the proposal would require property owners within a half-mile of downtown to get a permit before allowing any parking on their property. As a result, when issues arise thereafter, there’s a way for city officials to enforce them.
But a number of folks — including former and current city councilors who live downtown — are sounding alarms on the proposal.
“I’m very closely aware of the impact (the private parking situation) has on the quality of life of residents and have sent a lengthy email to you all today to explain my reasoning on why this is a bad policy,” said Christine Madore, who served two terms representing downtown Salem and its surrounding neighborhoods until 2021. “Having hundreds of cars coming in and out of private parking lots right next to my house, where they are constantly idling over sidewalks and streets, makes it a very impactful place to live — even if it’s just one month out of the year.”
Madore said this plan, however, sends the wrong message.
“You’re sending a message that you’d like our land, whether it’s public or private, to serve cars only,” she said. “We shouldn’t be in the business of saving space just to store private property, and I know many of you don’t want to see this happen.”
Caroline Watson-Felt, the current Ward 2 councilor, has similar concerns and has offered a solution to instead flip the proposal, and allow property owners outside of the downtown to offer their land instead for parking.
That suggestion was echoed in part by the Planning Board, which supported the proposal on a 4-2 vote but suggested the council “consider expanding the ¼ mile radius of the overlay to include areas outside of downtown, including entrance corridors, so as to encourage parking outside of the downtown area.”
The entrance corridors are the major roads in and out of Salem — Bridge, Boston, Canal and North streets, and Loring Avenue.
Parking outside of downtown could also be aided and expanded by adding shuttles, Watson-Felt has argued, expanding on options the city already provides to park at places like Salem High School.
Even as the proposal came back to the council last week for a possible vote, buzz continued to build, according to Ward 6 Councilor Megan Riccardi, who chairs the ordinance committee. Riccardi’s ward includes the North Street corridor through which motorists from Peabody, Route 128 and beyond often arrive in Salem each fall.
“I do feel that this needs further discussion,” Riccardi said. “There are lots of points, comments, emails from residents that we’ve gotten, and I feel that a further conversation is needed — especially to discuss and review the Planning Board’s recommendation.”
The conversation about expanding outside of downtown didn’t take place “before this item got to us,” she noted. “Whatever does happen with this ordinance amendment, I think it’s a good idea to have a discussion — because there’s a problem that has to be resolved.”
Thursday’s meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, taking place at City Hall with remote participation available. The meeting will be held in the second-floor council chambers at City Hall, 93 Washington St., at 6 p.m. To attend via Zoom, click this link, or join webinar ID “867 1723 6206” with password 627081.
For more coverage of last week’s City Council meeting, visit bit.ly/3c6Bo7o.
