SALEM — New Halloween parking rules cleared the City Council by the narrowest margin Monday night, setting the stage for a final ratifying vote just before October.
The council voted 8-3 at a special meeting to implement a new zoning overlay that would allow property owners within a quarter-mile of downtown to host parked cars for a fee in October.
Zoning changes require two separate votes to take effect, allowing some time for further review of a proposal, before it becomes law. This issue is expected to return at the council's regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 22, according to City Council President Patricia "Patti" Morsillo.
The issue has become an animated one in Salem, which for decades has spent time and money to dissuade visitors from coming to the Witch City by car each fall. At the same time, property owners downtown offer their properties to host parked cars for a fee each fall, something that's prohibited by zoning but not enforced due to more important issues for Salem's lone zoning enforcement officer to tackle each October, officials have admitted.
The proposal, if it gets second approval next week, would allow those property owners to get a permit to host parking. That would require them to adhere to rules set by the program, allowing the city to crack down on specific violators.
"If this passes or doesn't pass tonight, Halloween in October in Salem is still going to be Halloween in October in Salem," said Megan Riccardi, who represents Ward 6 and ran committee meetings on the issue. "At least we're adding some regulations and some guidelines to what's really the Wild Wild West right now."
As before, some councilors criticized the process.
"Any changes for parking should be part of a very thorough, comprehensive plan to address our October parking issues in Salem, with a focus on expanding parking that's available outside of downtown," said Councilor-at-Large Alice Merkl. "What I find problematic with this is the map of the area of downtown that this covers, which covers the opposite of what we want to achieve."
Merkl pledged to vote against the proposal. Ty Hapworth, another councilor-at-Large, was quick to agree.
"Why are we codifying this practice that isn't working?" Hapworth said. "It still won't be enough. What it'll do is encourage Salem's tens of thousands of visitors to continue bringing their cars to the middle of Salem."
Leveille "Lev" McClain voted in favor of the program, though he said he did so reluctantly. He noted that a tally of recent public comments leaned slightly in favor, whereas earlier estimates put residents more in opposition.
"Every ward councilor impacted by this hasn't come to the same conclusion," McClain said. "There are some really strong negatives to this proposal, but there are some important merits too, and I'm prepared to hold my nose and vote yes."
Councilor-at-Large Conrad Prosniewski called on his colleagues to look at the support behind the program.
"The planning department supports this. The parking department supports this. The police department supports this, and the churches support this," Prosniewski said. "The fact is, the lots will still fill up."
Ultimately, councilors voted 8-3, with Hapworth, Merkl and Ward 2 Councilor Caroline Watson-Felt in opposition.
