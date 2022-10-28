SALEM — City police are banking on an incident-free Halloween weekend, though they’re still asking for folks to play it safe as the crowds flood the Witch City to conclude Haunted Happenings.
There are no specific, identifiable threats targeting Salem this weekend, most likely a four-day weekend for many revelers with Halloween falling on a Monday, according to Salem police Chief Lucas Miller.
“The question I’m always asked — and understandably so — is ‘are there identifiable threats to Salem?’” Miller said. “The short answer is no, there aren’t.”
As in prior years, officials are asking visitors this weekend to plan ahead, use public transportation, and don’t bring anything that could pose a threat to others (sorry Leatherface, the chainsaw stays at home). Even further, with the city’s police force to swell with added local, state and federal agencies lending a hand, “see something, say something” will be the law of the land.
While international tensions are high with threats of dirty bombs being used in the Ukraine War, Miller said he’s more concerned about active shooter threats — even if gunfire isn’t actually involved.
“When you think about those crowds, you wouldn’t even need an active shooter to shoot somebody. You can have significant loss of life from the crowd stampede that would occur,” Miller said. “A big question with any of these events is reunification. You’ve displaced a huge crowd, potentially 100,000... How are people going to find their loved ones?”
There are plans for that, Miller said, as well as countless other scenarios.
“There are of course national issues that pose general threats,” Miller said. “From the most serious, real terrorism- or active shooter-type stuff, to the much more minor ‘What do we do if a bunch of white supremacists show up and start behaving badly — all of these things need contingency plans, and ‘what if’ planning.”
What remains to be seen is if local cellular networks will be able to withstand the traffic load. Each weekend, with social media content-producing visitors clogging cell towers, data access has been sparse at times, non-existent in others on October weekends.
To address that, Verizon brought infrastructure to Riley Plaza that gives police and emergency responders priority data access if major networks go offline. Known as a “Cell on Wheels,” Miller referred to the Verizon infrastructure as a “COW.”
“That has helped a little bit, but this is more people than the phone companies were planning on,” Miller said. “It’s an issue.”
