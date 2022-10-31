SALEM — Janis Night walked along the Essex Street pedestrian mall Monday, each step bringing her closer to completing a mission: Dragging a body through the streets of the Witch City.
"I said, 'I'm going to drag a body through Salem,'" Night explained, while describing herself as "a crazy person from Long Island." "They (coworkers) said, 'Get out of here,' and I said, 'I'll video!' This is one of the most fun things I ever did."
Elsewhere in the city, a plate of spaghetti and meatballs was walking with a jar of Prego sauce and a chef tagging along.
"She's pregnant!" exclaimed Monica Back-Doherty, pointing to her wife Susie, the jar of sauce. "This is our third set of costumes for the weekend. They were all focused on her belly."
The final days of the Haunted Happenings season flowed smoothly, with crowd sizes that defied expectations in both good and bad ways, according to Salem police Chief Lucas Miller, who spoke a reporter Monday afternoon.
"The numbers were lower on Saturday than we expected, and higher on Sunday," Miller said. "Our ability to predict these things isn't perfect."
The city started its road shutdowns earlier than expected to help spread the crowd out, according to Miller.
"The earlier shutdowns, I realize they inconvenience people," he said. "But I think my overall feeling about this last weekend is the earlier shutdowns, the crowd winds up dispersing throughout Salem earlier, and I think that benefits everybody. We don't have that crush of people on the walking mall, and the businesses that are a little further afield get more business."
Police often have to quell "a little bit of disorderly or drunken behavior at the end of the night, and the last two nights were no exception," Miller said of Saturday and Sunday.
Then again, the Greek rulers of the Underworld were on hand as Salem celebrated Halloween this year. So maybe chaos is to be expected.
Standing along Front Street late Monday morning, Jeremy and Kylie Finley, of Salem, held each other and kissed while decked out head to toe — and painted — as Hades, the brother of Zeus and God of the Underworld, and his kidnapped bride-turned-Goddess Persephone.
For the mythical rulers, a visit to Salem on Halloween was a match made in heaven powering a labor of love.
"The face paint (for Persephone), it took four hours to be done, and another two for him," Kylie Finley said. "And for his hair, another five hours."
"We had to wake up at 2 in the morning to get everything going," added Jeremy. "Lots of coffee."
What the two had in store for them Monday was more than just caffeine-inhibited exhaustion. With each passing person asking to take a photo or complimenting the color of their skin, Jeremy Finley said, it's clear "everyone loves us here, and everyone is so nice and friendly."
But for the soon-to-be proud parents of their own little meatball, Salem was also a final opportunity to "go big or go home" as adults. They hit the Witch City after crossing the country from their home state of California.
"This is our last Halloween before we have the baby, so we wanted to do an adult weekend away," Monica Back-Doherty said. "This is our last hurrah before we'll be putting a costume on the baby."