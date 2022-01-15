HAMILTON — Andrew Kalloch grew up in Hamilton in a civic-minded family and always figured he’d run for political office someday.
That time has come — although it’s happening 3,000 miles away from his hometown.
Kalloch, 37, is running for Congress in Oregon, where he lives with his wife and three children. He has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the state’s 4th Congressional District, where Congressman Peter DeFazio is retiring after 36 years in office. It’s Kalloch’s first run for public office.
“It’s always been part of a long-term professional plan, ever since I was growing up,” he said. “I saw it as one of the most effective ways to serve one’s community.”
Kalloch is a 2002 graduate of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. He went on to graduate from Harvard University and Harvard Law School and worked as a staff attorney at the ACLU of New York and as the deputy policy director for the New York City comptroller.
It was in New York where he met his wife, Jenna Adams-Kalloch, who is also a lawyer. They moved to Oregon, where she grew up, in 2016 and now live in Eugene. Kalloch is currently on leave from Airbnb, where he serves as a senior manager of the global public policy team.
Kalloch said he’s grateful for his experience growing up in Hamilton with devoted parents and a supportive community. His parents, Susan and Jim, who still live in Hamilton, were both teachers at Swampscott High School and were “steeped in public service,” he said.
“They were the first ones to show up to Town Meeting or to hold signs outside the polling place,” Kalloch recalled. “We had a Sunday morning ritual where we (including his older sister, Sarah) would go to First Church in Wenham and my father would record the Sunday morning talk shows. We’d get home and watch them on VHS.”
“Seeing my dad’s reaction to politicians, how he responded with frustration when he felt either party was acting out of self-interest rather than public interest, that has stuck with me,” Kalloch said. “I feel it’s important to have people in Washington who put country above party — more important than it’s ever been.”
Kalloch said he volunteered to work on several political campaigns in Essex County, including for former Congressman John Tierney of Salem. On the day Kalloch got his driver’s license, he drove to New Hampshire to deliver signs and make house calls for presidential candidate Al Gore.
“This has been part of my life for a long time,” Kalloch said.
Kalloch started fundraising for his campaign in December — including an event at The Community House in Hamilton last month when he was back in the area — and plans to formally launch his campaign next week. As of now, he said, he has no staff or consultants. “Just me,” he said.
“It’s going to be a real sprint to the primary (on May 17),” Kalloch said. “There’s an establishment candidate who is running (Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle), and I’m running as a first-time candidate who’s bringing a new perspective. It will be a real competing set of visions, but my conversations make me hopeful that it can happen.”
