HAMILTON — Town residents approved a non-binding resolution to get Hamilton to carbon neutral by 2040 as well as funding for the Community House Centennial Square project and a master plan for Patton Park at Town Meeting on Saturday.
According to results published online by the town, 150 residents were in attendance at the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School auditorium and all articles passed.
In addition to approving the town budget and other financial housekeeping matters, Town Meeting signed off on an article to adopt a non-binding climate change resolution from the Hamilton-Wenham Climate Action Team. This is intended to supercharge the town’s efforts on renewable energy, first by setting a goal of achieving net-zero on carbon emissions by 2040.
Select Board member Darcyll Dale previously explained that by adopting the resolution, the town and neighboring Wenham can do more resiliency projects by having access to more grants and resources. A similar resolution is being discussed in Wenham, she said.
“Beverly and Salem have formed a regional climate group, and they’re the gold standard,” Dale told The Salem News. “What we’re trying to do is get as close to that gold standard as we can. We’re not cities — these are small towns and a regional school district, but it’s big enough to make a regional group which would be able to apply for regional grants.”
She said they also hope the resolution may inspire residents to take action on their own, like installing solar panels on their homes.
Town Meeting approved spending $30,000 in community preservation funds for a master plan for Patton Park, as well as a total of $150,000 from community preservation accounts for design and construction of the Community House project, which includes installation of a patio and improvements to the grounds.