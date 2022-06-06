HAMILTON — The seniors at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School celebrated the close of their high school education Saturday morning.
The student government president Christopher Domoracki provided the introduction, along with welcoming remarks from Maxwell van der Wilden, the class co-president, and Kevin Beckwith, the class adviser.
This year’s salutatorian was Elizabeth Collins and the valedictorian, Luke McMahon.
School principal Bryan Menegoni delivered his remarks prior to the awarding of diplomas to the graduates.
Jessica Cooper, the class co-president, gave farewell remarks.