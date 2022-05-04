BEVERLY — A new report on Harvard University’s connections to slavery revealed that those connections spread far and wide — including to Beverly.
The 130-page report, called Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery, includes a section on Israel Thorndike. Thorndike was a prominent Beverly resident of the late 18th and early 19th century who lived in the building that is now City Hall and was involved in the building of the first Beverly-Salem bridge. He was a delegate to the Massachusetts Constitutional Convention and was elected to the state Legislature 13 times.
He was also a slave trader and a benefactor of Harvard. The new report detailed those connections with the help of Historic Beverly, the nonprofit organization based on Cabot Street in Beverly.
Abby Battis, Historic Beverly’s associate director for collections, said a researcher for Harvard reached out to the organization for information about Thorndike. Battis is also an adjunct faculty member at Harvard.
Historic Beverly provided Harvard with a copy of a 1791 letter written by Thorndike and Moses Brown, his shipping business partner and brother-in-law who also lived in Beverly. The letter ordered one of their ship captains to purchase five to 14 “good Negroes” in Africa, transport them to Cuba and sell them “for the most that can be obtained.”
The Harvard report said such transactions were a relatively small part of Thorndike’s overall business dealings, but added, “it is clear that he engaged in slave trading over the course of many years leading up to the Haitian revolution.”
The Harvard report makes clear that the university benefited from the proceeds of the slave trade that were generated by men like Thorndike. Thorndike’s ties to Harvard include serving as vice president of A Society for the Promotion of Theological Education in Harvard University, an organization that with Thorndike’s support and that of other wealthy patrons, established what is now Harvard Divinity School.
In 1818, Thorndike donated a large collection of maps and books, for which he had paid $6,500, that came to be the core of the Harvard Map Collection. He also gave $500 to Harvard in 1806 to support a natural history professorship and $100 in 1820 for a professorship of mineralogy and geology, according to the report.
Thorndike’s descendants were also deeply involved at Harvard, the report said. Augustus Thorndike was a renowned 20th century Harvard Medical School faculty member, and a professorship at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital bears the family name.
Battis pointed out that other prominent Beverly men were graduates and supporters of Harvard, including John and George Cabot, who along with a third brother, Andrew, were part owners of vessels that have a documented history of slave trading. The Cabot House, Historic Beverly’s museum and headquarters, was owned by John Cabot. Andrew Cabot owned the building that is now City Hall, before his widow sold it to Thorndike.
Battis said Historic Beverly has fielded inquiries from many researches since launching its online exhibit in 2019 called “Set at Liberty; Stories of the Enslaved in a New England Town.” The online exhibit examines the history of enslaved people in Beverly.
Battis called that exhibit “the tip of the iceberg” in terms of researching Beverly’s ties to slavery. She said recent research by Jonathan Salt, a volunteer at Historic Beverly, found 357 documents in the Historic Beverly collection that specifically reference slaves, negroes and slave trading on more than 200 maritime vessels.
“It’s kind of like a spiderweb,” Battis said. “You see an awful lot of cross-pollination between the ship owners and the trafficking of slaves from port to port.”
Battis said Historic Beverly will likely have a future exhibit on those maritime documents and is reexamining how it presents the stories of prominent citizens like Thorndike, Brown and Cabot in light of their ties to slavery.
“Here I sit in the John Cabot House,” she said. “We tell the story of what he did in history, but we never touch upon what we’re finding in those documents with his boats. We have portraits of Thorndike and Brown both on view, but we don’t address the elephant in the room.
“It’s going to have to come down to the good, the bad and the ugly,” Battis said. “We can’t necessarily hide history. That’s not fair and it’s not who we are.”
