A new state report on hate crimes recorded in 2020 shows that incidents increased slightly from the prior year. But a surge in cases could be reflected in next year’s reporting, and some caution the report isn’t capturing every incident.
The latest report from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security showed that incidents rising to the level of a hate crime, across Massachusetts, increased from 376 in 2019 to 385 in 2020. That includes eight incidents recorded in Salem, which had the 10th highest rate in the state, tied with Brookline and Haverhill. There were four in Marblehead, three in Swampscott, one each in Beverly, Danvers, Hamilton, Ipswich and Middleton, and one at Gordon College in Wenham.
But compare that to a list of incidents in Marblehead, as compiled by the North Shore NAACP, North Shore Labor Council and PowerUP, a recently established citizen advocacy network, which chronicled 11 incidents in 2021.
The 2021 list, for what it contains, is incomplete. It includes two swastikas found in February and March that apparently received no media coverage, and a case in March of antisemitic graffiti on a Boy Scout mural with a reference to a previous instance of similar graffiti on the mural but the date wasn’t known.
“Part of our mission is to better understand the policies, systems and structures in Marblehead, and/or to see where change is needed,” said Megan Sweeney, a member of PowerUP. “When we recognized the frequency of swastikas in our town, we started researching to find patterns. What we uncovered was there was no tracking of them, no comprehensive local tracking system.”
In the meantime, the Anti-Defamation League’s “Heat Map” of extremism or antisemitism — a tracking system, one might argue — puts Marblehead at seven incidents in 2020 and 2021, with 18 incidents in Salem, five in Peabody, and one each in Beverly, Danvers, Hamilton and Middleton — all singular cases of white supremacist propaganda — over the same period. That period also covers a prolonged pattern of hazing incidents involving Danvers High School’s hockey team, which first became public knowledge in November. The incidents involved racist, homophobic and antisemitic language and behavior.
Further, in 2021, Danvers town officials announced their intention to “no longer issue statement after statement every time a similar incident is discovered and/or reported” for fear of just encouraging copycat behavior, following multiple incidents involving racist and homophobic graffiti and behavior.
The ADL’s heat map, meanwhile, explains that some known incidents may be excluded from the map “for all sorts of reasons, including because the incident may not actually be extremist-related.”
Likewise, Sweeney pointed to the example of a Marblehead police officer carving a swastika into the hood of another officer’s car. Ultimately, police determined the incident didn’t rise to the level of a hate crime since neither person was Jewish.
“There should be a category for swastikas in our town,” Sweeney said. “If we aren’t going to call them a hate crime, then what are they? Because regardless of whether the law considers them a hate crime, we have to acknowledge the trauma.”
Salem is seeing a different dynamic playing out, in part because of police work, according to Salem police Chief Lucas Miller.
“We’ve been steadily increasing (in incidents),” Miller said. “The caveat there is the incidents that have been increasing have been the least-serious incidents. Graffiti incidents have been on the rise, whereas everything else has been pretty static.”
That isn’t to say the graffiti isn’t taken seriously. In 2021, police arrested two taggers who were actively spray-painting white supremacist material at the MBTA station, after which “the graffiti incidents immediately drop off.”
But earlier this month, the city issued a joint statement from Salem community leaders, officials and residents condemning racist and hateful messages targeting Board of Health members and employees within the city’s health department, particularly those whose names appear Jewish, in relation to Salem’s COVID-19 measures.
“It’s a whole additional realm when the threats of harassment are done to public officials, in offense of the way they do their jobs or retaliation for how they do their jobs,” Miller said. “They’ve trailed off since the COVID measures were lifted, and I’ll leave it to better minds than mine as to why there’s crossover between a negative response to COVID measures and the use of antisemitic imagery... But, clearly in some people’s minds, they go together, and we take that seriously.”
To that end, incidents targeting public officials could also be viewed as terrorism, which the FBI describes as attempts to intimidate a government, civilian population “or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.”
“I’ve been in contact with the Boston JTTF (Joint Terrorism Task Force) for precisely that reason,” Miller said.
Salem also recently hired a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) director, a move many communities are doing to generate a stronger response to increasing incidents in their backyards. That’s something Sweeney said she wants to see in Marblehead.
“I think we’re at a point where we need to hire or engage in a long-term relationship with a DEI expert, one who could be accessible to schools, departments, boards and committees, and bring us all together to come up with a solution-oriented plan of action,” Sweeney said. “It’s time the leaders of this town engage with the people who’ve been harmed, and center their voices, and have those long overdue, uncomfortable conversations.”
HATE AND RACE INCIDENTS, BY TOWN
Town 2017 2018 2019 2020
Beverly 1 0 0 1
Danvers 3 3 3 1
Peabody 0 0 0 0
Salem 10 5 8 8
Hamilton 0 0 1
Ipswich 0 0 0 1
Marblehead 1 0 0 4
Middleton 0 0 0 1
Swampscott 2 3 3 3
Topsfield 0 0 0 0
Wenham 0 0 0 0