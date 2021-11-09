DANVERS — Police and school officials are investigating an incident involving "racist, antisemitic and homophobic" graffiti found in a third-floor bathroom at Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers, according to a email sent to parents on Tuesday.
The message said that a "student or students" wrote homophobic and racist statements along with two swastika symbols in the bathroom. Officials met with students Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the incident, the message said.
Officials said in the message they do not know who wrote the graffiti or why.
"We condemn this hate crime and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place at Holten Richmond Middle School," the message said.
School Committee Chairman Eric Crane said the graffiti was found in a boys' bathroom late Monday afternoon after students had left the building. He said it was reported to administrators Tuesday morning. Crane said he did not know who found or reported the graffiti.
The news of the graffiti came after a day after an emotional School Committee meeting in which residents blasted school officials over their handling of allegations of racist, homophobic and antisemitic behavior by the Danvers High School boys' hockey team. Officials have refused to disclose the full results of investigations into the incidents, which one hockey player has said included him being held by teammates and struck in the face with a plastic sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur as part of a locker room ritual.
Tuesday's message to parents said the middle school will have an extended homeroom session on Wednesday to talk about hate symbols and how to respond to messages of bias, discrimination and hate. Additional support will be made available to students this week on an "as needed" basis, the email said.
"The ultimate goal of this work is to unite our school community and equip students with knowledge and power to promote acceptance and kindness in our school," the message said.
Crane said Tuesday that there is an "undercurrent in this town" that allows students to think these kind of incidents are acceptable.
"We've got to continue to shine a light on these things and continue to educate young people and adults," he said. "It's a task that goes beyond the school. It reaches all the way into our homes and churches and youth sports and anywhere our young people are involved."