SALEM — This weekend marks the midpoint for Haunted Happenings in 2021, and the one when all the crowd “supports” kick in.
Extra transportation options begin for locals trying to get downtown without their cars this weekend, with free shuttles running two routes between the southern half of the city and downtown Salem on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The weekend’s largest draw, though private, will be Endless Night, a three-day vampire-themed ball hosted by Vampfangs that has fully booked and will take over Hawthorne Hotel.
Otherwise, the entertainment kicks off with the free Salem Common Family Movie Night, which this weekend will play Hotel Transylvania at 7 p.m. Offerings then begin to fire off for the rest of the weekend, with everything from Pumpkin Carving Night at Notch, 283R Derby St., from 7 to 9 p.m. to “Hysteria X,” a haunted magic show that begins at 8:30 p.m. at Emerson Hall, 50 Washington St.
Saturday opens with the Witch City 5K Road Race, an annual costumed favorite hosted by the YMCA of the North Shore. The race starts at Salem Willows, Fort Avenue, at 9 a.m. The Haunted Happenings Marketplace also returns to Salem Common and maintains its takeover of Derby Square, running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Salem Harvest Fest also runs Saturday at St Peter’s Church Hall, 24 St. Peter St. until 9 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to find alternative ways of getting to Salem. With commuter rail options in Beverly and Lynn, officials have also launched the Haunted Happenings shuttle for the final three weekends of the month. Masks are required on the shuttle at all times.
The first route hits Salem High School, 77 Willson St., while the second runs a loop between downtown and the O’Keefe Center at Salem State University, 225 Canal St. Both routes have stops at the new Salem Hospital entrance at 108 Jefferson Ave., giving drivers a third parking lot option midway into the route. All buses drop off at Riley Plaza on the southern end of downtown.
