SALEM — To tourists who clearly don’t know better, Roger Conant is the “head witch” depicted by a towering bronze statue in front of the Salem Witch Museum.
But he was actually a “planter,” a leading settler viewed as the father of Salem and today the namesake of streets and public places throughout the North Shore. Decades before the Witch Trials gave the seaside town of Salem immortality, Conant was a fisherman and salter, and a union organizer largely left out of history books for close to 400 years.
That is, until a fellow labor organizer saw the need — just in time for Labor Day — to tell the story of another and give Roger Conant his proper spot in libraries private and public.
“The Founding of Salem: City of Peace,” published by Arcadia Publishing, is a book by local author Benjamin Shallop released toward the end of August. Unlike the countless books filling souvenir shops that tackle Salem’s witchcraft delusion and ghost stories, Shallop’s tells the story of the world that led a handful of European settlers to set sail for Salem.
Though Conant’s place in that story has at this point been recognized locally (he does have a statue, after all), this wasn’t always the case.
“The pilgrim authorities — in particular Gov. (William) Bradford — seemed to have made a conscious effort to write him out of history 400 years ago,” said Shallop, a Salem resident, member of the Salem Housing Authority Board, and local labor representative with the Screen Actors Guild. “That’s an injustice not only to Conant but the legacy of Salem that I’d like to see corrected.”
The Essex Institute, one of two historic institutions in Salem that merged to become Peabody Essex Museum in 1992, published “Historical Collections” at least four times a year from 1859 to 1993. A recent review of the thousands of articles and topics explored in the publications showed that not a single one focused exclusively on Conant.
Leaving Cape Ann for Salem
This is despite the fact that Conant directly led a portion of settlers of the then-collapsed Cape Ann settlement to a new opportunity down the coast, on a peaceful neck of land they came to call “Naumkeag.”
“The men and women who first came to settle at Salem were not stern Protestant reactionaries obsessed with sin who preached fire and brimstone,” Shallop writes in the book’s introduction. “They were fishermen and the families of fishermen, salters who preserved fish for transport to Europe, and a few farmers, who planted crops to support and sustain those that worked in the fishing industry.”
The book, across 144 pages, doesn’t actually explore the settling of Salem until chapter six. Throughout those initial 92 pages, it dives into the indigenous culture that populated the area before 1620, the fishing industry that established an empire throughout the North Atlantic entering the 17th century, Conant’s entry into the salt trade that seasoned 17th-century London, and the disputes that would define Cape Ann for the two years it operated.
That all happened before 1626, when Conant set foot on an outcropping of land along the North River that is today known as March Street. With Salem settled, Conant quickly became the first governor of what would become the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630.
“He was the one who did the work to build compromise and community around Cape Ann, Naumkeag and, later, Salem,” Shallop said. “The other thing about Roger Conant that really speaks to me is that, while researching him, I discovered he was a member of the Salters’ Company. That was one of the medieval trade guilds of England. That means he was a union guy, a union leader in a real tangible sense.
“I joke that he was a union guy,” Shallop admitted, “but he was an active member of an organization that was very much like what a trade union is today.”
It’s clear what Shallop had, he said: an opportunity to tell Conant’s full story.
“We seem to have all of these huge memorials to Conant around the North Shore,” he said, rattling off several from Salem to Gloucester. “We don’t have anything written on him. There was one sort of ... like, an attempt at a biography that was done about 100 years ago. But it was very lacking.”
Indigenous past
With that book now written, there remain further questions to be tackled.
Salem’s awareness of its indigenous past has expanded in the time Shallop worked on the book, largely through city efforts to commission and install a painting of an indigenous leader at City Hall. That effort led to an ongoing partnership between city officials and present leaders and descendants of the Massachusett tribe.
With that, there’s still one massive issue to be tackled, Shallop argued: to better understand the Massachusett, which he argues history has commonly misidentified as “the Naumkeag Indians.” That would allow the local indigenous culture to reclaim its own identity 400 years after the arrival of the settlers at Naumkeag, now Salem, the city of peace.
The book, Shallop noted, always refers to the local tribe as they chose to historically.
“’Naumkeag’ seems to be, contemporarily at that time, how people referred to the place of Salem, not the people who lived here,” Shallop said. “I went with ‘the Massachusett,’ because that was the best evidence for what the people here called themselves.”
