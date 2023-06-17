BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey on Tuesday unveiled a new green housing initiative aimed at expanding the availability of affordable homes in the state while blunting the impact of climate change.
The plan creates a new Community Climate Bank fund with $50 million in initial seed funding from the state Department of Environmental Protection. The fund is expected to attract private-sector capital and federal funds from the Inflation Reduction Act to finance building retrofits.
Healey said the initiative — billed as the nation’s first green bank dedicated to affordable housing — will be a “financial engine” that will help the state with “climate goals, relieving the pressure of high housing costs, and creating good jobs and healthier communities.”
“This first-of-its kind initiative is going to make our state more competitive, affordable, and equitable — and it’s going to show that in Massachusetts, we can lead the world by leading with our values and leaving no community behind,” she said in remarks at the Statehouse.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, a former Salem mayor who is leading the administration’s response to the housing crisis, said the fund will help pay for investments in energy efficiency technologies, “eliminating emissions and cutting residents’ energy costs for years to come.”
“It can help nonprofit developers access capital that makes net-zero development possible, serving hundreds of families,” she said. “It can help the state rehab and retrofit older affordable housing that’s in need of repair by getting access to new federal climate funds.”
Driscoll said the program will help low- to moderate-income energy consumers — whom officials say tend to pay a disproportionate share of their income on energy costs and can’t afford costly retrofits to their properties — to reduce emissions and control their energy bills.
Beacon Hill leaders are scrambling to build more affordable homes amid a housing crunch state leaders say is driving up prices, fueling an exodus of residents and hammering the state’s economic competitiveness.
Home prices have risen faster in Massachusetts than in any other state since 1980, according to state housing officials. Rents increased by 75% since 2000, with some communities seeing costs double in the past two decades.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council estimates the Greater Boston area alone needs at least 435,000 new affordable housing units by 2040 to keep pace with demand.
Experts say a shrinking inventory — of both market priced and affordable homes — is driving up prices and edging many first-time buyers out of the market.
Healey has made addressing the housing crisis a key part of her agenda, pledging to take aggressive steps to encourage more building as part of efforts.
Earlier this month, Healey’s newly appointed secretary of housing, former Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus, started his new job charged with solving the state’s housing crisis. Healey reorganized the executive branch’s housing agencies under one umbrella shortly after taking office, fulfilling a campaign pledge.
Meanwhile, the state is also trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of its broader plan to meet ambitious climate change goals. The building sector is responsible for about a quarter of the state’s excess carbon emissions, according to the Healey administration.
The state’s Clean Energy and Climate Plan calls for a 49% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from residential heating by 2030, and a 95% reduction by 2050.
Environmental groups praised Healey’s announcement of the new green housing fund, saying it will help the state meet its goals to reduce emissions.
“Fossil fuels are driving the climate crisis and its impacts in our communities,” said Caitlin Peale Sloan, vice president of Conservation Law Foundation of Massachusetts. “Polluting emissions from buildings are a scourge on our health and the planet, and this fund will go a long way towards ending our addiction to fossil fuels.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.