PEABODY — It’s been a period of transition for the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce.
Since 2017, there have been three different leaders at the helm. And following Beth Amico’s departure as executive director last summer, former Chamber president Deanne Healey has stepped up to lead the organization in the interim.
Now back as president, a position she previously served in for 15 years until 2017, Healey is excited to roll out new changes at PACC as she works part-time alongside recently hired Membership Director Brianna Clark.
“I think for a long time it was just business as usual here,” Healey said. “Because the Chamber had so much change in terms of having three different executive directors in four and a half years, there wasn’t any real strategic planning happening.”
A 2023 Strategic Plan was finalized by Healey and the Chamber’s Board of Directors in October.
The board chose to name Healey as the Chamber’s permanent president instead of looking for a new executive director, and also created the position of membership director.
This way, the Chamber could divvy up the executive director’s previous responsibilities between the two new roles to streamline operations, Healey said.
She oversees the overall operations and strategic direction of the Chamber, while Clark is in charge of recruiting and engaging members. Clark also makes sure that members are “getting as many benefits as they can out of the Chamber,” she said.
“This is my first experience in the Chamber industry, so I’m kind of starting from scratch and learning everything, which I think is a good thing,” Clark said. “Deanne is such a great person to be able to learn from because she has so much experience in this field.”
The strategic plan also largely focuses on how PACC can provide advocacy by being a business organization, Healey said.
“We wanted to identify how we can strengthen that,” Healy said. “We’ve always been involved, but I think a lot of times we didn’t tell the business community what we were doing and didn’t give them an opportunity to weigh in. We’re trying to find those avenues to open that two-way conversation.”
This includes surveying members to understand their needs, creating an advocacy agenda, using roundtable discussions based on a business’ location or type of business to address their needs, improving communication and outreach to the business community and reviewing annual events for relevance and impact, according to the Chamber’s 2023 Resource Guide.
The Chamber has already started to see what types of events are more popular than others. With the rise of networking through social media, PACC is holding in-person networking events less frequently, Healey said.
As for PACC’s annual Legislative Forum and Breakfast slated for the Boston Marriott-Peabody on March 29, the organization will have an agenda of topics for politicians to discuss that are priorities to the business community, Healey said.
“That’s something that we’re doing to make the event more meaningful to our members,” she said, since topics haven’t been as strictly outlined at the event in the past.
For the first time in a long time, the Chamber will also host a Business Awards Ceremony in May to honor businesses who are doing good things in their community, Healey said.
She hopes these new approaches to helping businesses will do just that.
“We’re trying to make sure that what we’re doing is what our members expect from us as a business organization,” Healey said.
