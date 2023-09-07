BOSTON — Republican lawmakers are accusing the Healey administration of prioritizing undocumented immigrants over citizens for a limited supply of affordable housing as the state grapples with an influx of asylum seekers.
In a letter to Gov. Maura Healey, House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, and 13 other GOP lawmakers said the surge of undocumented immigrants coming to Massachusetts has put an “even greater strain” on the state’s already beleaguered emergency housing system.
“Simply put, there is not enough affordable housing in Massachusetts to house everyone that is in need,” they wrote. “Our offices everyday get calls from concerned constituents who do not know where to go. Some have been on lists for years.”
The lawmakers said the state of emergency declared by Healey in response to the migrant crisis is taking limited resources away from “veterans, seniors, and others who are struggling to keep up with rising costs.”
They acknowledge the state’s “right to shelter” law requires it to provide emergency housing to homeless individuals, but said the requirement wasn’t designed to accommodate a large migrant population.
“This law was not intended to include everyone from around the world that comes to Massachusetts,” they wrote. “It is not economically feasible to continue down this path.”
Republicans also criticized Healey’s suggestion that Massachusetts residents should take asylum seekers into private homes, calling it the “government’s problem.”
“We should not be asking our citizens to make up for the government’s shortfalls,” they wrote. “We are utterly unprepared as a state to address the housing crisis with our own citizens let alone welcome undocumented immigrants into the state.”
The lawmakers included a litany of questions for the Healey administration, including how much the state expects to spend on housing and other needs for migrants and if there are any plans to provide more funding for school districts to cover the costs from the anticipated influx of undocumented students.
The Republican demands come as Massachusetts wrestles with an influx of thousands of asylum seekers following a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, which prompted Healey to issue an emergency declaration last month.
Healey has said the state is spending about $45 million a week to provide shelter, food and other necessities for an estimated 6,000 families — or about 20,000 individuals — with more arriving every day. Many are being housed in hotels and other emergency shelters.
The Democratic governor has called on the Biden administration for more federal funding and to expedite work authorization for migrants, to help them provide for themselves and ease the financial pressure on state and local governments.
Last month, Boston received a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help migrants with shelter and transportation.
In the letter, the Republican lawmakers urged Healey to push for more federal funding and resources to help deal with the housing crisis, but with a focus on providing shelter for its own citizens.
“We are compassionate people but we have Massachusetts residents who are seniors, veterans, single moms, single dads and families on waiting list for housing service for longer than a year,” they wrote. “We have too many other issues we need to address before we start bringing in these undocumented immigrants.”
