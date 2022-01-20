Attorney General Maura Healey formally entered the race for governor on Thursday, putting economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront of a campaign that she said would be built on "teamwork."
Healey, 50, ended months of speculation with the release of a video Thursday morning announcing her candidacy for governor after two terms as attorney general. She highlighted her work taking on predatory lenders, and suing Exxon Mobil and Purdue Pharma over their roles in climate change and the opioid epidemic.
The Boston Democrat said as governor she would work to "get our economy back on track," expand job training opportunities, make child care more affordable and fight climate change.
"I know the years of the pandemic have been really hard, but I see a state that's coming together with courage, grit and caring to do great things," she said in the video.
Healey plans her first campaign event in Boston on Thursday morning.
With Gov. Charlie Baker opting against seeking a third term, Democrats have grown increasingly optimistic about their chances in November. Two Democrats - Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen - are already in the race, but many in the party have been waiting anxiously to see what Healey would do.