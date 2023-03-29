BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey urged lawmakers Tuesday to approve her nearly $750 million tax cut package, but faced criticism that some parts of the proposal are skewed toward the state’s wealthiest.
Testifying before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, Healey personally made the case to approve the legislation she filed along with her $55.5 billion preliminary budget proposal, which calls for expanding tax credits for housing and child care, cutting business taxes and updating the “death” tax, among other changes.
Healey said the plan will help people struggling to make ends meet amid record-high inflation that has impacted many households in the wake of the pandemic.
“It will give families some room to breathe during hard economic times; it will help address some systemic inequities that have been holding too many back for too long; and it will provide direct relief to those who need it most” she said.
A centerpiece of Healey’s tax relief-plan would create a new $600 per child tax credit she says would benefit more than 700,000 low-income families. The credits would cost the state $458 million.
“This is a tax credit that will help families deal with rising costs for basics like child care, care for dependents and groceries,” Healey told the panel.
The plan would also double the senior circuit breaker credit from $1,200 to $2,400 for low-income seniors with high property taxes or rent, which Healey said would help seniors in about 100,000 households stay in their homes.
Another proposal would overhaul the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when their assets pass on to their beneficiaries.
Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge a “death” tax, which applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets can include stocks and proceeds from life insurance policies, vehicles and other earthly possessions.
Healey wants to raise the threshold triggering the estate tax to $3 million, which would cost the state an estimated $167 million in the next fiscal year.
The plan would also increase the state’s rental deduction from $3,000 to $4,000, allowing taxpayers who rent to deduct more of their annual costs from personal income taxes. Healey said the plan will benefit about 880,000 renters at a cost of about $440 million.
Healey said the buffet of proposed tax cuts, if approved, would also improve the state’s overall competitiveness and ability to attract investment and new businesses.
“Too many other states are passing us by, and that hurts our ability to compete, which hurts our people,” she said. “The package we put together will make a real difference.”
But several lawmakers and advocates for low-income workers argued during Tuesday’s hearing that some of Healey’s proposed cuts are skewed toward the state’s wealthiest residents.
Specifically, they took aim at the overhaul of the estate tax and Healey’s proposal to reduce the state’s short-term capital gains tax from 12% to 5%, which they say will benefit wealthy households and investors.
Peter Enrich, a retired Northeastern University law professor and tax expert aligned with progressive groups, told lawmakers Healey’s proposed changes to the estate tax “would give a few thousand of the wealthiest families in the state a six-figure tax cut.”
“Estates worth more than $3 million — including those worth hundreds of millions of dollars — would receive the biggest tax break: A guaranteed $182,000,” he told the panel. “Massachusetts can reform the estate tax without large giveaways to the ultra-rich.”
Advocates also argued that the tax reductions would offset the benefits of the new millionaires’ tax approved by the state’s voters in the November elections.
Meanwhile, conservative groups criticized Healey’s tax plan for not going far enough to offset the impact on businesses from taxes and record high inflation.
“These proposals are half measures at best and not nearly bold enough to get us to a position where we will be competitive,” Paul Craney, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said. “We are hemorrhaging taxpayers to New Hampshire and Florida.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.