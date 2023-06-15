BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is wielding her executive powers to recommend pardons for several individuals with past criminal convictions. The recommendations are a rare move for a governor who has been in office less than six months.
On Thursday, Healey recommended executive clemency for seven people, including a former Lawrence man who was convicted in 2003 for possession and intent to sell heroin, but who later got clean and turned his life around.
Healey said the people she recommends have "taken productive steps to improve their lives and make meaningful contributions to their communities, but they still face barriers because of their distant criminal records."
"These seven individuals have accepted responsibility for their crimes, which were often committed many years ago when they were young or suffering from challenging personal circumstances such as substance use disorder or abuse," she said. "They shouldn’t have to spend one more day being held back from reaching their full potential."
Among those tapped for a pardon is Gerald Waloewandja, who at 18 was convicted in 2003 of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance in Lawrence District Court. He had no previous convictions at the time and was suffering from addiction, according to the Healey administration.
Waloewandja, who now lives in Maine, is married with two children, volunteers in his community, and is an active member of his church, the Healey administration stated. He was unanimously recommended for a pardon by the Parole Board.
Others recommended by Healey include Xavier Delvalle, who was convicted of breaking and entering in Waltham District Court in 2006, and Glendon King, who was convicted in 1992 of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance and other drug charges in Boston Municipal Court, according to the Healey administration.
All of the requests included written pleas from applicants and letters of support from relatives, employers, church pastors and community leaders.
The pardons, which still must be approved by the eight-member Governor’s Council, come less than six months into Healey's first term in office, a rare move for Massachusetts governors, who have generally waited until their second or final term to exercise executive clemency.
Healey's predecessor, Charlie Baker, issued 14 pardons and three commutations during his two-terms, but waited until last year — his final year in office — to do so.
Baker was forced to withdraw his recommendations for two of the pardons, for Gerald Amirault and his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, who were involved in a child sex abuse case, amid opposition from Governor's Council members.
The Baker administration issued executive clemency guidelines several years ago, stating that a pardon is an “extraordinary remedy, which has the effect of treating the petitioner as if the offense had never been committed.”
Healey said Thursday her administration is planning their own review of the guidelines to determine if they should be updated.
Pardons by a governor are official forgiveness of an offense. They are generally granted to people with previous arrests and convictions who’ve served their time and want a clean record.
Commutations are requests by people currently serving time and seeking early release.
Once filed, the requests face many hurdles. They are first considered by the Parole Board’s Advisory Board of Pardons, which holds a hearing and issues a recommendation to the governor. If the governor signs off, the request goes before the Governor’s Council.
Unlike the federal clemency process — in which the president has broad constitutional powers to pardon anyone with the stroke of a pen — Massachusetts offenders must have been convicted of a crime for an executive pardon or commutation to be approved.
Many of Healey's predecessors have also been reluctant to grant pardons and commutations until the end of their time in office.
Deval Patrick, a Democrat, only approved four pardons and a single commutation during his eight years in office, according to the Governor’s Council. In his first term, he approved none.
Former Gov. Mitt Romney, a Republican who served from 2003 to 2007, didn’t approve any pardons or commutations.
The largest batch came in 1970 under Gov. Francis Sargent, a Republican who served from 1969 to 1975. He issued 477 pardons during his final year in office.
Martin W. Healy, chief legal counsel for the Massachusetts Bar Association, praised Healey's move, saying it "breaks the mold" of previous administrations and "demonstrates her unwavering commitment to making our commonwealth’s justice system more equitable."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.