BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is seeking to delay implementation of a program that would offer “unlimited” free phone calls to county and state prisoners amid funding concerns and other complications.
The proposal, which was included in the $55.9 billion state budget Healey signed on Wednesday, would require the state Department of Correction and county sheriffs to provide phone calls to prisoners at no cost, with no cap on the number of minutes or calls.
But Healey sent the proposal back to the Legislature with a recommendation to delay the new program until the end of the year.
In a message to legislative leaders, Healey said she supports the program that she had initially proposed as part of her preliminary budget plan.
“Ensuring access to free phone calls is a meaningful step on the path of criminal justice reform and recognizes the importance of building connections between those who are incarcerated and those who care about them on the outside,” she wrote.
But Healey said the retroactive plan poses “serious implementation challenges” and it would be underfunded by at least $20 million. She asked lawmakers to delay its implementation until Dec. 1.
“This adjustment avoids the need for retroactive reimbursements, provides time for the Department of Corrections and the Sheriff’s Departments to manage vendor contracts more effectively, and addresses fiscal challenges while also ensuring that families will be able to connect with their incarcerated loved ones during the holiday season,” she wrote.
The delay caught criminal justice reform advocates off guard, who were expecting Healey to include the program in the final budget, given that she supports the effort.
Several groups fired off press releases following a budget signing ceremony at the Statehouse on Wednesday, touting that the program had been approved but later withdrawing the statements after finding out Healey was delaying its implementation.
But county sheriffs are welcoming the delay, saying it will give them more time to figure out myriad logistics and financial implications of the new requirements.
“We have a lot of questions about the policy, namely what it’s meant by unlimited calls,” Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said Thursday. “Are we going to have inmates making calls to people outside at two or three in the morning?”
Coppinger said another issue is the actual cost of the program and how sheriffs would be reimbursed by the state for the charges.
He said the cost of offering phone calls at Essex County’s Middleton Jail is about $2.7 million a year, including the cost of call screening and other security measures. He said unlimited calls would drive those costs much higher.
Lawmakers approved $20 million last year but didn’t implement policy changes to authorize free phone calls. That money would be available to sheriffs if the changes are approved.
But Coppinger said the estimates that went into the $20 million allocation were based on the number of calls that prisoners made out of their own commissary accounts.
“Now that it’s free, the inmates are going to make many more calls than when they were restricted by what they could afford,” he said. “The more the calls, the more the costs up on my end.”
Similar free prison call proposals have been rejected at least twice by the Legislature and the state’s former Republican governor.
Last year, then-Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the provision from the fiscal year 2023 budget and sent a proposed amendment to lawmakers saying he would approve the free calls if they agreed to his plan to update the state’s pretrial bail laws.
Lawmakers overrode the governor’s objections but didn’t include the policy change in the spending package.
In 2018, Massachusetts families spent an estimated $25 million on phone calls to incarcerated relatives, according to the advocacy group Worth Rises, which estimates that correctional facilities received about $7 million in commissions.
While the state Department of Correction charges 12 to 14 cents per minute for calls, some sheriffs have charged up to 40 cents per minute, advocates say.
Two years ago, sheriffs announced an agreement to provide inmates with 10 minutes of free phone calls per week and to charge no more than 14 cents per minute afterward.
Groups like the American Civil Liberties Union argue the commission system is forcing low-income families to subsidize the prison system where their loved ones are being held. The group argues that phone calls are a “lifeline” for people who are incarcerated by helping to maintain connections with family members.
The jailhouse policies have faced legal challenges, but the state’s Supreme Judicial Court issued a ruling last May that allows county sheriffs to continue charging inmates and their families for the communications.
