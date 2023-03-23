BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey wants to pump more money into an independent state agency that provides services for victims of crime, which has been struggling amid a lapse of federal funding.
Tucked into a supplemental budget filed by Healey is $20 million in “bridge” funding to stabilize victim service programs and “ensure continued access to trauma-informed services” funded by the federal Victims of Crime Act.
Healey’s proposal, which requires legislative approval, is part of a $734 million spending plan that includes money for free school meals, special education, hiring MBTA workers and marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.
The Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, which supports more than 160 crime victim organizations across the state, welcomed the potential money to fill the funding gaps.
“Financial support for victim service programming remains a grave concern for service providers as federal VOCA grant awards have continued to decline,” the group said in a statement. “Gov. Healey’s forethought to utilize state dollars now to prevent gaps in the future will allow MOVA to better support survivors and their evolving needs.”
The agency, which provides services for families and victims of homicide, rape, domestic violence and other crimes, has seen its share of federal grant money shrivel up from $69.2 million in fiscal year 2018 to $21 million in fiscal year 2021 — a nearly 70% decline over the three-year period.
While the state provided $20 million in the budget to offset this fiscal year’s losses, the agency says more money is needed to prevent a loss of jobs and reductions.
Last year, MOVA asked lawmakers to approve $60 million in “bridge” funding over the next three years to offset revenue losses. But the money was never allocated, despite support from then-Gov. Charlie Baker, who filed a supplemental budget asking for the $60 million in additional funding.
Advocates point out that other states have used federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and state money to help bridge the gap in funding from decreased deposits into the crime victim fund. They point out that Massachusetts has record surplus revenue available to fill any funding gaps.
The lapse in federal funding has been caused, in part, by the way Congress has for decades provided funding to states to support crime victim programs.
In 1984, lawmakers created the Crime Victims Fund to collect money from fees and fines levied on a person or organization convicted of a federal crime.
The money is provided in multi-year grants to states for distribution by groups such as MOVA to providers like Massachusetts Children’s Alliance, which helps victims of child sexual abuse and trafficking.
But several years ago the U.S. Justice Department began settling more litigation against corporations by using agreements or deferred prosecutions, under which the company pays a settlement to avoid being convicted of a federal crime.
In those cases, money from the settlements were swept into the U.S. Treasury’s general fund, not the victims fund. As a result, money for funding dried up.
In 2021, President Joe Biden provided a fix for the problem by signing a law requiring that money from non-prosecution settlements be diverted into the Crime Victims Fund.
But advocates say it will take years for the fund to be fully replenished, which means there will be a shortage of money for state programs over the next several years.
The lapse in federal funding comes at a time when the demand for services for crime victims has reached record levels as a result of the pandemic.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.