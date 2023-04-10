BOSTON — Beacon Hill leaders are taking steps to provide access to the abortion drug mifepristone following a pair of conflicting federal court rulings that could restrict prescriptions for the pregnancy ending medicine.
Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday that she signed an executive order clarifying that a 2022 state law shielding patients and providers from criminal and civil liability includes mifepristone and other abortion medications. Healey said the state is stockpiling doses of the drug to ensure its widespread availability.
"Abortion medication is safe and legal in Massachusetts. And it’s going to stay that way," Healey said during a rally outside the Statehouse, where she was flanked by women's reproductive rights advocates, legislative leaders and other elected officials. "This is yet another attempt by extremists to ban abortion nationwide."
On Friday, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas suspended the Food and Drug Administration's long-standing approval of mifepristone, while another ruling issued by the U.S. District Court in Washington bars the FDA from reducing access to the medication in 17 states and the District of Columbia.
Healey ripped the Texas judge as a "right-wing activist" who has a history of rulings "forcing an extreme, anti-abortion agenda on the rest of the country."
"This political intervention into basic medical care hurts women at what can be a difficult and heartbreaking time, putting those experiencing pregnancy loss through greater discomfort and pain," the Democrat said. "It harms patients, undermines medical expertise, and takes away freedom."
At Healey's request, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst campus placed an order for 15,000 doses of mifepristone before last week's ruling, which are expected to arrive this week. Healey said the order should provide a year's supply of the drug.
The Healey administration is also diverting $1 million to the state Department of Public Health to help women's reproductive providers purchase additional doses.
Friday's Texas ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, sidelined decades of scientific review and put on hold federal approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in combination to end pregnancies. The judge gave the federal government a week to file a challenge.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FDA and Danco Laboratories, a manufacturer of mifepristone, filed an appeal to the ruling.
Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, issued a separate ruling ordering federal officials not to restrict access to mifepristone in at least 17 states where Democratic attorneys general sued to keep the drug's availability intact. Massachusetts is not one of the states that signed onto the lawsuit.
The issue is eventually expected to be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court, which last year repealed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling that had established a federal right to abortions.
Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, the right to an abortion is still protected in Massachusetts under a state law that went into effect nearly three years ago.
A law signed last June by then-Gov. Charlie Baker shields abortion seekers and providers in Massachusetts from criminal charges from other states where the procedure is now banned or restricted.
Dr. Danielle Roncari, vice president of Medical Services at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, said as the legal fight plays out in courts, Healey's order will allow providers to continue offering an "effective, evidence-based regimen for medication abortion and miscarriage management."
"It’s outrageous that the threat of one judge’s decision has forced providers to worry about losing the ability to prescribe a medication that has a 99% safety record, decades of evidenced-based research affirming its safety and efficacy, and that patients rely on every day," she said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.