BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is pitching a buffet of permanent tax cuts and other financial relief as part of her preliminary budget for the next fiscal year.
The $742 million tax relief proposal, unveiled Monday, calls for boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, creating new tax credits for child care, cutting business taxes and a major overhaul of the estate or "death" tax, among other changes.
Healey said the plan, which will be included in her fiscal year 2024 budget, is aimed at fulfilling a campaign pledge to make Massachusetts more affordable by reducing the cost of living for residents and businesses, and improving the state's overall competitiveness.
"This proposal centers affordability, competitiveness and equity each step of the way, delivering relief to those who need it most and making reforms that will attract and retain more businesses and residents to our great state," the Democrat said in a statement.
A key plank of Healey's tax relief plan calls for creating a new $600 per child tax credit she said would cost the state $458 million and benefit more than 700,000 eligible families.
The proposal would combine two existing programs, the Household Dependent Tax Credit and the Dependent Care Tax Credit, remove a cap on dependents and increase the overall benefits.
Healey said the tax credit will helping working families "keep up with rising costs for child and senior care and bringing people back into the workforce to meet employer demand."
Healey also wants to increase the state's rental deduction from $3,000 to $4,000, allowing taxpayers who rent to deduct more of their annual costs from personal income taxes. She said the plan will benefit about 880,000 renters at a cost of about $440 million.
She is proposing to double the senior circuit breaker credit from $1,200 to $2,400 for low-income seniors with high property taxes or rent, which she said will benefit about 100,000 households.
Healey's plan also calls for overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries. The plan calls for increasing the threshold triggering the estate tax to assets valued at more than $3 million.
Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge the tax, which applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets include stocks, life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions.
The plan also calls for reducing the state's short-term capital gains tax from 12% to 5%, which Healey says will boost the state's competitiveness.
Like the estate tax, Massachusetts is an outlier as one of only three states — including Wisconsin and South Carolina — that tax short-term capital gains at a higher rate than long-term capital gains.
The Healey administration said the changes cost about $117 million in the next fiscal year and would be budget neutral by diverting excess capital gains tax collections to cover the loss of revenue.
Reaction to Healey's tax plan was mixed, with some praising the proposed child tax credit cuts and other reforms and others criticizing the proposal for proposed reforms to the estate and capital gains taxes.
Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, said Healey’s tax relief plan would make Massachusetts "less of an outlier" on taxes and help "retain and grow its population, jobs, and investment."
But RaiseUp Massachusetts, a coalition of labor unions, community groups and faith organizations that pushed for the new millionaires' tax, panned the tax relief package for proposed reforms to the capital gain and estate taxes, suggesting it would benefit the state's wealthiest residents.
"The proposed changes to the estate tax would give a few thousand of the wealthiest families in the state a six-figure tax cut, while the cut to the short-term capital gains tax rate would reward wealthy day traders and real estate speculators for their risky financial maneuvering," the group said in a statement.
"Significant tax relief is not only affordable, it is critical," Howgate said in a statement. "We need to address the trends that are pricing out low- and middle-income residents, and stop incentivizing higher earning residents and businesses to leave."
Healey's tax package is similar to one pitched by former Republican Gov. Charlie Baker that stalled after Democratic legislative leaders declined to take up his proposals last year.
On the campaign trail, Healey said making the state more affordable would be a priority for her administration, citing Baker’s proposal to change the income levels for the estate tax and provide more help to seniors and low- and middle-income renters.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said that while Massachusetts is a leader in education, business, science, technology and other sectors, it is losing residents and missing out on investments because of the high cost of living.
"If people can’t afford to live and work here, we’re not going to be able to maintain our economic edge," Driscoll said. "Our tax relief package will put more money back in the pockets of those who need it most while also making key reforms in areas where we are an outlier among other states."
