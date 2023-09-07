Gov. Maura Healey will travel north to her native New Hampshire next week to participate in a National Governors Association event meant to “model a more positive and optimistic way of working through our problems,” the organization said Wednesday.
The Sept. 12 event at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester is the first in a series of bipartisan events planned to support NGA Chair and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s “Disagree Better” initiative, which the NGA said is “a yearlong initiative to help Americans bridge the partisan divide” through public debates, service projects, public service announcements, and more.
“Centered on the theme of Correcting Misperceptions and Highlighting Commonalities, the event will feature panel discussions with bipartisan experts leading nationwide efforts to reduce partisan animosity and foster healthy conflict; a debate facilitated by Braver Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to political depolarization; and a service project, ‘Show Up for Teachers,’ “ the NGA said Wednesday.
Healey will be joined at the event by Cox, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and other yet-to-be-announced participants, the NGA said.
The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.