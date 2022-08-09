PEABODY — Attorney General and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey met campers Monday at the Torigian Family YMCA’s Camp Eastman, one of 70 organizations that received grant money from her office this summer.
The $2,500 grant will go toward training counselors at Peabody’s Camp Eastman in youth safety, first aid, leadership, group facilitation, youth development and CPR.
The funding is a part of Healey’s Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program, which promotes youth employment opportunities around health and wellness through $262,000 in grants.
“It’s so important to support our young people and to support organizations that are supporting our young people,” Healey said.
This is the third year Camp Eastman has received the grant. Kathleen Walsh, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro North, said the money will help her organization reinforce its commitment to its teams and the work they do.
“We are one of the largest employers in the area, and a chunk of our employees are under 21. So by (Healey) supporting us, it really puts us in a better position to recruit and retain staff,” Walsh said. “We couldn’t do our job without the 120-plus camp counselors and lifeguards here on the property.”
The counselors were busy working with kids ages 4 to 15 in the summer heat during Healey’s visit. The attorney general, along with state Rep. Tom Walsh, state Sen. Joan Lovely and Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, stopped to chat with campers by the pool and on the basketball court.
They also joined in on some of the fun. Former basketball star Healey hit nothing but net on her first shot during a game of knockout with the Foxes — the group for 8- and 9-year olds at the camp — and helped preschoolers as part of the chipmunk program make their own treasure maps.
She said she was especially happy to see kids learning to swim in the facility’s outdoor pool.
“One of the things that I am really concerned about is making sure that every child in the state knows how to swim,” Healey said. “We see too many drownings … so I was really, really happy to see all that was going on in the pool and all the instructors.”
Swimming is one of the many skills taught at the camp. Kids can also learn archery, participate in arts and crafts, play a number of sports and take part in team building exercises.
Counselors teach the campers about one of the YMCA’s core values — respect, honesty, responsibility and caring — each day during the summer. They’re important lessons, but also made to be fun, said Sandy St. Louis, a spokesperson for YMCA of Metro North.
“Learning in school is important for kids, but so is summer camp,” St. Louis said. “Fun is just as important a learning tool.”
Ahead of Healey’s visit to Peabody Monday, the attorney general also stopped by an urban garden in Lynn that is run by The Food Project, a nonprofit that works with teens and adults to create sustainable and access to healthy food in the region.
Other North Shore organizations that received the grant this summer include Camp Fire North Shore in Salem, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, YMCA of the North Shore and Backyard Growers in Gloucester.
Healey said that, if elected governor, she will continue to support programs like these and invest in housing, transportation, education and infrastructure.
“I know that the top concern for me and so many folks is just un-affordability and how to deal with the high cost of living,” Healey said. “I want to, as governor, support all we can to create more housing, to create better transit and infrastructure, and to level the playing field when it comes to our schools.”
