DANVERS — Residents are invited to a day of healing, friendship and celebrating diversity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Danvers High School Saturday.
“HUE,” or Danvers’ “Healing and Unity Experience,” will have activities for all ages to support mental health and showcase different cultures, along with live performances and {span}—{/span} for the first 300 people who register for the event {span}—{/span} free food.
“The event is really bringing together people from all different cultures, all different walks of life, to show that as a community, there’s a lot of good going on (in Danvers),” said David Thomson, outreach coordinator for DanversCARES.
It was important to showcase this good in light of what Danvers has been through over the last few years, said Dr. Dutrochet Djoko, chair of the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee.
“In the committee, we continue to really seek ways and avenues to create as many safe spaces as possible to have people get together,” Djoko said. “Just being together in the same space is progress.”
Djoko’s committee and DanversCARES organized the event through a $5,000 grant from Boston Bridges Initiative, a nonprofit that works to create inclusive conversations and friendships within communities that are racially diverse or are in suburban or urban areas, according to its website.
The nonprofit approached DanversCARES and offered its support after headlines of Danvers schools being tagged with swastikas and other antisemitic incidents, and which followed allegations of racist, homophobic hazing rituals involving the 2019-20 high school varsity boys hockey team.
Grant Burden, a 17-year-old junior at Danvers High, is one of the event’s organizers. He said Saturday is a chance for Danvers residents to finally get together again.
“There’s several big elephants in the room, and I feel like it’s just been a real cause for division,” Burden said. “The purpose of the grant was basically for a social to try and make friends and heal your community, and help people get out there and rebuild some sense of community in the wake of COVID.”
Attendees can take part in origami-making, write hopeful messages to be added to a “Tree of Hope” that will be planted in Danvers, describe their identities on paper flowers to create a garden, make a flag that represents their identities, and attend readings of age-appropriate cultural books for children by local librarians. There will also be games and therapy dogs.
Live entertainment will include a Dominican pop-duo made up of a Danvers High School student and his father, Grupo Fantasia, an Irish folksinger, Odaiko New England — a Japanese drumming group — an R&B group and musical performances from Danvers middle schoolers.
Artwork from students throughout Danvers schools will be on display during the event.
Djoko will also be speaking about the culture of Western Cameroon and Danvers High School students will teach attendees Spanish and French.
Attendees can learn phrases in sign language, while members of local sports teams will host activities for kids that will teach them about the Native American origins of lacrosse and the European history of soccer.
Gyros, tacos and empanadas will be available at the event. Cherry Farm Creamery, Kelly’s Roast Beef and Chick-fil-A will also provide food at the high school Saturday.
Djoko said being a part of events like this will help residents feel connected to their entire community.
“Believe it or not, people from Danvers come from all over the place,” Djoko said. “It might seem homogeneous here at times, but this is an opportunity in your mind to really celebrate the diversity in our community and advocate for the respect of others.”
To pre-register for the event, go to http://www.danverscares.org/HUE.
