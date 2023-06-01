SALEM — It was like a two-way street, prosecutors pointed out. Brian Brito didn’t tell his mother where he lived, and she didn’t tell him where she lived.
The reason for his mother not disclosing her whereabouts came down to one reason, she testified Wednesday: Fear of her own son’s behavior.
The state rested its case in Day 7 of Brito’s trial Wednesday morning, leading into his defense team submitting its first exhibits — folders of pages of medical and school records — and calling its first witness: Carolina Gonzalez, Brito’s mother.
Brito is on trial in Salem Superior Court on charges stemming from three violent crime scenes in Lawrence, Lynn and North Andover in March 2017. That includes a murder scene in Lynn, a double-shooting with no fatalities in Lawrence, and a sexual assault and armed robbery in North Andover that all took place within three days. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all the charges.
Over the span of about three hours of probing questions and at-times tumultuous cross-examination, Gonzalez explained how her child’s opportunity to attend Syracuse University on a Fulbright scholarship — a free ride through college — was disastrously overturned by a drastic change in behavior. Brito, an excellent public school student and class president engaged in many extra-curricular activities, returned from college midway into his sophomore year. He had been suspended and ordered by the school to complete 100 hours of community service before attempting to return.
“He was having hallucinations that his roommate wanted to harm him,” Gonzalez testified, in Spanish, speaking through an interpreter.
Insightful as Gonzalez’s answer might’ve been, the answer was struck from the record after an objection from prosecutors at the hearsay nature of the answer. It was one of dozens of objections — many sustained, many overruled — in response to Gonzalez’s answers and, often, the questions she was being asked.
Having the last answer struck, defense attorney John “Jack” Cunha asked Gonzalez if there were “any changes in him from when he left (for college) in August.”
“Well, he started to say I was abusing him, that I’d hit him with an electrical cable,” Gonzalez said of her son. “He’s say I would abuse my (younger) son Danny, and that he was going to call police to report me.”
“Were any of those true?” asked Cunha.
“No,” Gonzalez said.
“Did you notice any other changes in his behavior?” Cunha pressed further.
“He’d be in his room, and he was talking like there was somebody in there with him,” Gonzalez said. “I’d knock, and he was alone.”
At the time, Gonzalez’s testimony indicated, Brito claimed he could communicate with people appearing on TV. He didn’t elaborate further, deciding instead to end the conversation with the understanding that he had the ability to communicate with those on TV.
After periods of hospitalization, medication seemed to help Brito in managing a diagnosis of schizophrenia, Gonzalez testified. He did the community service necessary to return to Syracuse and at one point pursued a commercial driver’s license out of state — only to have that effort fall flat and he abruptly returned to Massachusetts. He didn’t tell his mother when he returned.
By 2016, Brito had stopped taking his medication after tiring of its side effects, a decision aided by the lapsing of his health insurance coverage, Gonzalez testified. At that point, his medication was completely inaccessible, and Brito returned to hostile behavior with his mother, she explained.
“He started to say I wanted to poison him,” Gonzalez said, “that I wanted to kill him, that I was reading his mind, that-that was why I was insisting he would look at me when I was talking to him.”
Brito also claimed he was communicating with then-President Barack Obama, who was telling him that he was trying to send him money in the mail. Brito had concluded that a postal worker was taking the checks, after which he attacked the employee’s mail truck with a baseball bat, witnesses have testified.
That incident led to his arrest and another round of hospitalization, after which those charges were dropped, testimony has indicated.
In September 2016, Brito was released from Bournewood Hospital, a behavioral health institution in Massachusetts. Weeks of repeated diagnoses of schizophrenia suddenly omitted that detail when he was discharged, Cunha’s questions Wednesday indicated.
“Are you aware that the only time that schizophrenia isn’t mentioned (by Bournewood) is in the discharge summary that says he was ‘bipolar with psychosis, undifferentiated type?’” Cunha asked Gonzalez.
“No,” Brito’s mother said.
Brito is accused of shooting two women in Lawrence on March 25, 2017, as well as a murder in Lynn and violent robbery and sexual assault in North Andover two days later, on March 27. A second call made by Brito around the time of the Lynn murder was to Gonzalez’s phone, some six or so hours before he was arrested by state police in Peabody, testimony revealed Tuesday.
Court testimony indicated that Brito, in fact, contacted his mother multiple times on those two dates, including one call that led to a parking lot meeting at a McDonalds on Broadway in Lawrence.
“On March 25, when you met with your son, did you tell him where you live?” Cunha asked.
“No,” Gonzalez said, to which Cunha further asked, “were you willing to tell him where you lived?” Gonzalez again said “no.”
“Why?” Cunha asked, eliciting an immediate objection from prosecutor Jessica Strasnick.
“Sustained,” ruled Judge Jeffrey Karp.
“Thank you, ma’am,” Cunha said, ending his questions.
