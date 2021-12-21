BOSTON — State health officials are looking to expand the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients at risk for the worst impacts of the virus.
In a letter to health care providers, the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association and Acting Director of the state Department of Public Health Margret Cooke urged them to use the “life-saving” treatment on COVID-19 patients who meet the basic criteria.
Cooke said the treatment is a “critical tool to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths” and ease stress on hospitals from a surge of COVID-19 patients.
“As the commonwealth’s hospitals face significant capacity issues at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, the use of monoclonal antibody treatment can help patients avoid potentially preventable admissions and keep our healthcare system in the best possible position to provide world class care,” she wrote.
Delivered by injection, antibodies are laboratory-made versions of human proteins that help boost the immune system to fight off viruses and other infections.
If administered with the first 10 days from the outset of an infection, health experts say the the one-time therapy is highly effective in neutralizing the virus, preventing symptoms from worsening, and avoiding hospitalization.
Cooke said health care providers have ample supplies of the antibodies and the state has expanded capacity by dispatching mobile units. There is no cost to the patient and insurance is not required to receive the treatments, she said.
To be eligible for monoclonal therapy, patients must be 12 or older and have a positive COVID-19 test. They must also have preexisting conditions that puts them at high-risk for severe disease, such as chronic lung and cardiovascular diseases, obesity or diabetes, according to DPH’s guidance to providers.
The state has created a searchable map showing locations where the monoclonal antibody treatments are currently available.
Locally, the treatments are being offered at Salem Hospital, North Shore Physicians Urgent Care Group in Danvers and Pentucket Medical Associates in Lawrence.
Hospitals have been sounding alarms in recent weeks as a flood of largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients has pushed emergency rooms to their capacity.
But the emergence of the new highly contagious omicron variant has sparked concerns about a possible shortage of monoclonal antibody therapies.
Drugmakers Regeneron and Eli Lilly recently warned that laboratory testing suggests their monoclonal antibody therapies will be much less potent against omicron, which contains dozens of mutations that make it harder for antibodies to attack the virus. That means those two therapies could be sidelined.
A third antibody drug from GlaxoSmithKline has shown promise against omicron in recent studies, but the drug is not widely available in the United States.
Meanwhile, two antiviral pills that have shown promising results in treating COVID-19 patients are being reviewed by federal health officials for authorization.
Pfizer has applied for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Paxlovid pill. and drug manufacturer Merck asked the FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID pill, called molnupiravir. Both drugs would be prescription-based and could be taken at home, unlike antibody therapies.
Still, another potential treatment for COVID-19 that showed promise at the outset of the pandemic is being largely discouraged by medical experts.
The World Health Organization is recommending against the use of convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat patients.
In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization allowing doctors to give the treatment earlier in the course of a COVID-19 infection. Blood banks, including the Red Cross of Massachusetts, were collecting plasma from people who’ve recovered from the virus for use with the treatments.
But the WHO said there isn’t any conclusive evidence that plasma treatments work, and there has been side effects in patients, including lung damage.
