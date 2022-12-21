BOSTON — Public health officials are urging people to mask up over the holidays to prevent a surge of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses and ease the burden on the state’s health care system.
The Massachusetts Medical Society, which represents physicians, is urging people to “exercise caution” by using face coverings and ensuring that they are up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots.
Dr. Ted Calianos, the society’s president, said those “proven and effective measures” will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, influenza, and other respiratory viruses that are “causing serious illness driving a strain on our health care system.”
“COVID-19 is still a serious threat to individual and public health and some patients continue to become very sick after contracting the virus,” he said in a statement.
“We recommend that anyone who hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last six months — young and old alike — get the updated bivalent vaccine, which is effective in reducing serious illness and death and is available at no cost,” Calianos said. “We urge anyone with questions about vaccines to speak with their health care provider.”
The seven-day average of positive tests for COVID-19 in Massachusetts has been on the rise in recent weeks, according to the state Department of Public Health.
There were 8,391 confirmed new COVID-19 infections reported over the past week, the agency said in a report on Monday.
The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate is now 8.68% — a more than 60% increase from last month.
Experts point out the official COVID-19 case counts don’t provide a full picture of the latest uptick because many at-home test results are not reported to the government.
Hospitalizations are also ticking up, with 856 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with an additional 91 being treated in intensive care units as of Monday.
As of Tuesday, nearly every Massachusetts county — including Essex and Middlesex — was listed as areas of “medium” transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tracking website.
Meanwhile, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus are circulating at high levels at the same time COVID-19 cases are picking up, which is straining hospital emergency departments.
The flu season has been especially bad this year, Calianos said, but there is still time to get the flu shot, which he said is proving to be “very effective” in reducing the risk of serious illness.
“Importantly, we strongly recommend that everyone who gathers indoors, whether symptomatic or not, wear high-quality masks that fit appropriately and stay home when not feeling well,” he added.
Federal health officials are also urging people to help prevent outbreaks by recommending masking for anyone traveling by plane, trains or buses during the holidays.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a recent briefing that the absence of any federal orders doesn’t mean people at risk shouldn’t take precautions.
“One need not wait on CDC action in order to put a mask on,” Walensky said. “We would encourage all of those preventive measures — hand washing, staying home when you’re sick, masking, increased ventilation — during respiratory virus season, but especially in areas of high COVID-19 community levels.”
