DANVERS — A group of Danvers middle schoolers are championing efforts to raise money that will go directly to Ukraine in their fight against Russian invasion.
Danvers Defense Pact, a group of middle schoolers from the Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers, have created a GoFundMe page to raise money to go to the Red Cross/Red Crescent — Ukraine Emergency Appeal.
“Connor and his friends Kenny, Myles, Bennett, Thomas and Dimitri are raising money to support those devastated by the crisis in Ukraine,” parent Gregory Chagnon posted on Facebook earlier this month. “We couldn’t be more proud of them for trying to raise money for a cause that they believe in.”
As of last week, the middle schoolers have garnered $630 out of the $1,000 fundraising goal they set on their GoFundMe campaign.
“We are devastated by the loss of life and property in Ukraine and want to do anything to help,” the group of students wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Please help us raise money that will go directly to help the people of Ukraine.”
Chagnon is helping the kids handle the donations that come in and noted on the GoFundMe account that money will be donated every Friday for as long as the fundraiser exists.
Those who have already donated expressed a deep desire to help in the midst of heartbreak.
“I donated to help my nephew’s cause and my heart is completely broken for the people of Ukraine,” Wendy Aldrich wrote on the GoFundMe page. “May this war come to a screeching halt sooner than later. Shame on Putin.”
Constance Aldrich added that “these people need everyone’s help! They did not ask for this war!”
To learn more about how to donate towards the cause, go to www.gofundme.com/f/danvers-defense-pact-for-ukraine.
In a similar vein, Hamilton mom Rachel Barstow tells The Salem News that her two children have been making bookmarks to raise money to help Ukrainian children.
“After hearing what was happening in the Ukraine and seeing some images on TV, we knew we had to do something,” Barstow said. “After brainstorming some ideas, the kids decided to make bookmarks to raise money. Initially, with each bookmark prices at $2 each, we thought we would raise $200 or so; we never imagined we would raise over $1,000.”
John, 10, and Meredith, 8, began their fundraiser on March 6, according to their mom, and after just two weeks, they had raised more than $1,200 and made more than 215 bookmarks. Meredith even gave a presentation on her effort to her second-grade classmates at Cutler Elementary School and before long, they had joined the effort to make bookmarks too.
“The generosity of family, friends and community members has been two-fold. It has provided much needed assistance to the children and families of Ukraine while also helping my children learn the value and joy of helping others,” said Barstow. “Their eyes lit up every time we received another donation and it was hard for them to fathom that they raised over $1,000 for children in need.”
Barstow said each donation was a motivation for them to sell more bookmarks. They donated the funds to Voices of Children, a nonprofit that seeks to give support to children amid the trauma of war. In Ukraine, the organization has been providing emergency psychological assistance to children and families as well as assisting in the evacuation process.
John Castelluccio contributed to this report.