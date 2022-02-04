BEVERLY — A man who has been described as a descendant of “Sandwich Royalty” has opened his own restaurant in Beverly.
Bill Aylward, whose grandfather is the ‘Bill’ in the Bill & Bob’s Famous Roast Beef chain, opened Tesoro Cucina this week in the Ryal Side Center shopping plaza at 79 Bridge St.
Aylward, who lives in Peabody, said he grew up “running around” the kitchen in the first Bill & Bob’s shop in Lynn. That store eventually grew into a small chain that became popular on the North Shore. His grandfather, also named Bill Aylward, sold the business years ago.
The younger Aylward has worked in the local restaurant industry for 30 years. He became the executive chef at Papa-Razzi Trattoria at age 24 and went on to manage kitchens for some of the largest restaurants in Boston, including Legal Seafoods and Burtons.
At age 50, he decided to strike out on his own.
“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to have my own restaurant,” he said. “I’ve opened a dozen restaurants for large restaurant chains. I’ve been the guy that’s been making the money for everybody. Now it’s my turn.”
Tesoro Cucina is a small restaurant with four tables. It sells sandwiches, pasta dishes, pizza, salads and soups. Aylward said the key to his new venture is that everything is made from scratch.
“The sauce is homemade, I slice the cold cuts and the cheese, and cut all the vegetables every day,” he said. “I didn’t want to be your average greasy sub shop. I want it to be fresh, crisp and clean. If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it right.”
