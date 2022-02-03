BOSTON — The state’s highest court will hear arguments in a landmark civil case next month challenging a Massachusetts law allowing state prosecutors to charge doctors for prescribing life-ending medications to terminally ill patients.
The lawsuit was originally filed in 2016 by Dr. Roger Kligler, a retired Cape Cod physician who has prostate cancer, and Dr. Alan Steinbach, who treats terminally ill patients. They argue that the prosecution of physicians who provide lethal medication to mentally competent, terminally ill adults is unconstitutional.
A 2019 Suffolk County Superior Court ruling rejected the legal challenge and affirmed that assisted suicide is considered manslaughter, even if the patient self-administers a lethal medication without help from a doctor.
The court also rejected the plaintiff’s claims that the manslaughter law is too vague to be applied to what they refer to as medical aid in dying.
But the plaintiffs appealed that ruling to the Supreme Judicial Court, which agreed to take up the case. The full SJC will hear oral arguments in the case on March 9.
In court filings, lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that the Superior Court erred in its ruling and say the ongoing treatment of physicians as criminals for helping terminally ill patients end their own lives violates fundamental rights.
“Massachusetts’s purported prohibition of medical aid in dying violates a terminally ill patients’ fundamental right of self-determination,” they wrote in the 42-page legal brief. “Massachusetts has recognized that terminally ill patients may avoid prolonged suffering during the dying process, even if their decisions may hasten death.”
State prosecutors say they are sympathetic to the end of life issues being raised by the legal challenge, but argue in legal filings that physician-assisted suicide is not immune from prosecution and ask justices to uphold the lower court ruling.
“A physician’s act of writing a lethal prescription for a patient who uses it to commit suicide constitutes wonton or reckless conduct causing death and therefore may result in prosecution under the common law of involuntary manslaughter,” Attorney General Maura Healey’s office wrote in a 60-page brief.
Healey’s office points out that there is “strong consensus” that the issue of medical aid in dying is best decided by the state Legislature, not judges.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are considering proposals that would put Massachusetts in line with Vermont, Maine and eight other states that allow medical aid in dying for those with terminal illness.
More than 80 lawmakers have signed onto the bills, which would allow terminally ill patients to be prescribed a lethal dose of medication to end their lives.
But similar proposals filed in previous legislative sessions have failed to gain traction, despite increasing support and year after year of emotional testimony from terminally ill patients who have packed hearings to tell their stories.
Critics of medical aid in dying laws, including medical and religious groups and advocates for those with disabilities, say misdiagnoses are common. They urged lawmakers not to approve the practice.
Terminally ill patients suffer from depression, they noted, and may irrationally decide to end their lives.
Others argue that legalizing physician-assisted suicide would encourage suicide among those suffering from depression and other mental health issues.
Lawmakers who support proposals to authorize the procedure say it would include safeguards to prevent abuse and rules to keep doctors from prescribing lethal drugs to those with mental health issues or impaired judgment.
Proponents of the practice got a boost in 2017 when the Massachusetts Medical Society dropped its longstanding opposition to physician-assisted suicide.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1997 left the issue largely up to states. Thirty-seven states have since banned the practice, either at the ballot box or by legislative act.
In 2012, Massachusetts voters rejected a ballot question that would have allowed the terminally ill to end their lives with medication prescribed by physicians. The referendum was narrowly defeated, with 51% voting against it.
But a 2020 poll by Suffolk University found more than 70% of Massachusetts residents believe doctors should be allowed to end a patient’s life by painless means.
