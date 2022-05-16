DANVERS — Nestled in the back of Townsend Energy’s parking lot on Cherry Street stands the last of Danvers’ nine historic train stations.
Old suitcases and bags of random belongings clutter the dusty wooden floor inside the gothic building. Outside, peeling paint and partially-scorched clapboard have turned it into an unassuming relic of Danvers’ past.
But thanks to a group of Danvers High School seniors, pieces of the 154-year-old Plains Train Station will still have a place in the town’s future.
Some of the wood from the station will be turned into three conference tables made by woodshop students at Danvers High. One will stand outside the school’s auditorium under a “Danvers Depot’’ sign and photos of the station in its heyday, while the other two will be given to the town and Townsend Energy.
“Even though the students weren’t able to save it, I like that they’re saving a piece of it,” said John White, an English teacher at Danvers High. “The story won’t be completely lost.”
White’s senior Project Citizen class is one that mixes traditional English curriculum with project-based learning. Each year, students identify an issue within their community and work to address it through civic action.
The class chose to focus on the Plains Train Station after one of the students learned of the station from his grandmother, who lived down the street from it as a child.
“When she was a kid, people on the train would wave to her,” senior Connor Horn said. “When I heard that, I thought ‘Let’s save the train station.’”
Built in 1868, the building was the grandest station in Danvers and served as the town’s center of railroad traffic during the 19th and 20th centuries.
The students created a website about the station and different routes they could take to preserve its history. They presented their proposal in front of town officials and Townsend energy representatives in April, and again in front of Danvers’ Preservation Commission Thursday night.
Saving the station has been a long and unsuccessful road. Town Archivist Richard Trask has led failed attempts to move the historic building over the last 20 years to spots like a parking lot on Hobart Street, one on Essex Street and a private property on Maple Street.
Last July, the Preservation Commission granted residents 12 more months to find a new home for the station after Townsend Energy failed to tear down the building before its demolition permit expired.
The 12-month demolition ban will expire July 30. With no prospects to rehome the station, which White’s class originally hoped to do but were restricted by time constraints, Townsend Energy will be able to apply for another demolition permit.
“We lost,” Trask said. “Everybody wanted to preserve it, but nobody wanted it in their backyard or taking up sacred parking spaces.”
Trask added that the station would have been a “beautiful” and “signature building” in town if it were given new life.
“Now if people want to see what it looked like, they’ll have to look at books and photographs,” he said.
Jim Townsend, CEO of Townsend Energy, said the company will likely reach out to contractors in June to determine a timeline for when the building could be demolished to make way for more office space or new garages on the property.
“We’re not under any immense pressure to have it demolished by, let’s say, Aug. 1,” Townsend said. “We want to do it in a way that preserves whatever the students would like to try to preserve.”
Townsend Energy has worked cooperatively with the town and those trying to save the station to try to find it a new home since the company bought the 27 Cherry St. lot in 2001, Townsend said.
“It’s a great old building, and it’s just a shame that we weren’t able to find the right home for it earlier on before the fire,” Townsend said, referring to a vehicle fire that spread onto part of the station’s exterior about five years ago. “But it’s very interesting to hear what the students would like to do through a very commendable and admirable project.”
While there’s no set demolition date for the building right now, White said he plans to work with Townsend’s contractors to remove the wood, which will also be tested for lead paint, this summer.
He said he’s proud of the legacy his students are leaving behind through the project.
“I mean, it’s an English class. and at times, it was more about grant writing, professional emails, professional communication, presentation, writing for our website. So it was a real-world application,” White said. “Looking back, I think it’s been a success. I think we’ve all learned a lot through it, especially me.”
Emma Gomes, a senior in White’s Project Citizen class, agreed.
“The project made me more aware of my surroundings. I’ve lived in Danvers my entire life. The same house, same neighborhood, everything,” Gomes said. “But I’ve never learned about almost all of its history, so this is a new insight.”
To read more about the student’s project and the Plains Train Station, visit https://sites.google.com/danvers.org/project-citizen-2021-2022/home .
