SALEM — Three weeks of overnight pavement work on Highland Avenue began Sunday night.
A $4.1 million resurfacing project will run along a portion of the busy four-lane state highway from Sunday, June 12, to Thursday, June 30, according to details released by the state’s Department of Transportation on Friday. Work will run each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, causing one lane in each direction to be closed at a time. The other lane on each side of the road will remain open at all times so traffic can move along.
The full zone covers Highland from Colby Street in Salem, by Salem Hospital, to Victory Road in Lynn, by Floating Bridge Park, 2.35 miles of road, according to Google Earth. It will be milled, meaning the top inch or so will be chewed away by equipment before a fresh layer of asphalt is applied sometime after.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.