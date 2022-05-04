SALEM — Highland Avenue was closed in both directions between Marlborough Road and Ravenna Avenue early Wednesday evening following a multi-vehicle crash.
Police had not released details of the crash but scanner reports indicate that two people may have been fatally injured and three other people were trapped in wreckage.
Photos from the scene show at least three vehicles involved.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 347 Highland Ave.
The area is a busy stretch of Route 107 that includes a number of restaurants, retail businesses and a large shopping plaza.
Police were detouring traffic and encouraging people to seek alternate routes.