BOSTON — As a Republican, Brad Hill didn’t come to Beacon Hill to make friends but ended up making plenty during more than two decades as a state lawmaker.
Hill officially stepped down on Wednesday after 23 years representing the 4th Essex District in the state House of Representatives. The second-in-command of the House’s GOP minority was tapped to fill a seat on the state Gaming Commission by Gov. Charlie Baker and other leaders — a job he begins immediately.
Looking back over his long tenure, Hill says he will miss the job and his constituents, but especially the “lifelong” friends he made along the way.
“It’s always bittersweet leaving something that you love, and I love this job more than anybody will ever know,” Hill, 54, said Wednesday. “We haven’t always agreed on everything but the relationships I have developed over the years with constituents and public officials, on both sides of the aisle, is something that I will never forget.”
A former Ipswich selectman, Hill was first elected to the House in 1998 after defeating Democrat Patrick McNally with more than 62% of the vote.
He has been reelected every two years since — sometimes facing opposition, other times without a challenger.
He was appointed GOP minority whip in 2009 and tapped as assistant minority leader several years later, serving as the Republicans’ second-in-command.
In a deep-blue state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 3-1 and control both houses of the Legislature, Hill says he has sought to reach across the aisle to work with Democrats to build consensus on issues ranging from environmental protection to criminal justice reform.
“I learned very early that the job was about building relationships, not playing politics,” he said. I tried my best to get along with everyone, Republican or Democrat.”
That doesn’t mean he hasn’t butted heads with Democrats over the years, on issues such as taxation, school funding, the state budget and a lack of transparency in legislative committees.
Even as a minority lawmaker in the Democratic-controlled Legislature, Hill has helped craft several major pieces of legislation during his tenure that he is proud of.
He helped push through the junior operator law that tightened the rules on younger drivers, which advocates say resulted in fewer accidents.
“We saw an immediate decrease in deaths and speeding after it became law,” Hill said. “That bill made a huge difference and has saved a lot of lives.”
He also helped write “Melissa’s Law,” which toughened penalties for habitual violent offenders. It includes a mandatory sentence and makes those with a third offense ineligible for parole.
The law, signed in 2012, was named after Melissa Gosule, who was raped and killed by a repeat offender in 1999.
“It helped keep some of the most heinous criminals behind bars, and I am very proud of that fact,” Hill said.
He also worked on legislation, signed by Gov. Deval Patrick in 2019, requiring 17-year-olds to be sent to the custody of the state Department of Youth Services instead of prison or jail.
Meanwhile, Hill also battled a long bout with cancer that he kept private for several years because he didn’t want it to interrupt his work. He was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2008 and has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy.
On the Gaming Commission, Hill said he hopes to oversee the implementation of sports wagering in Massachusetts, which he has advocated for as a lawmaker.
The Legislature is considering several proposals authorizing sports betting at racetracks and casinos and by mobile platforms such as DraftKings, while establishing a system to tax and regulate the industry.
Hill says the state is losing out as residents bet on games in New Hampshire, which has legalized sports wagering.
Because he is leaving in the middle of his two-year term, a special election will be held this fall to replace him. That will leave the district — which includes includes Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Hamilton, Wenham and Manchester — vacant for several months.
A primary will be held Nov. 2, followed by a Nov. 30 election.
Hill said his legislative staff will remain in place for constituents who need help until a new representative takes over the district.
“I’m not going away,” he said. “There are still some things to get finished, and I will be working with my colleagues to ensure that the district has representation.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.