SALEM — Flags from a dozen Hispanic nations are now flying high atop Riley Plaza downtown, though there's more than just Hispanic Heritage Month being honored by the culture on display.
The Latino Leadership Coalition celebrated 10 years in Salem at the flag-raising last Thursday afternoon, an occasion marked by the organization's vice president, Elvis Alvarez.
"I'm glad to say, for 10 years we've been doing this," Alvarez said. "I'm proud to say that we've been breaking barriers. We're still breaking barriers, and we'll forever be breaking barriers."
Alvarez then shared a quote he "kind of remixed for myself. 'I feel like the men and women here are kings and queens, our children princes and princesses. Yet we have no crown, because we're all equals, and we're all trying to benefit our community.'"
Mayor Kim Driscoll then commented on Salem's embrace of immigrants. She did so the same morning that at least one plane of migrants from Texas were flown by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard in an incident that sparked heated debate across the country.
Driscoll said she celebrated "the ability for us to kick this off and to celebrate our heritage here in Salem, Mass., as a community that has continued to welcome immigrants and will continue to welcome immigrants."
"We're proud to be a "Sanctuary for Peace' community, a place where all immigrants should feel welcome, protected, safe, respected and heard," Driscoll said. "We'll continue not just in Hispanic Heritage Month, but all 365 days of the year. I feel it's important to say that particularly on this day."
The event also heard from Manny Cruz, who leaned on Grace Duran to deliver remarks as Cruz is expected to become the first Afro-Latino to serve in the 7th Essex seat in the House with no Republican opponent on the ballot in November. Cruz won a three-way Democratic primary earlier this month.
"I've been the first to serve in a leadership role in this community on several occasions, and I know the importance of doing this job well and ensuring I'm not the last," Cruz said. "Across our Commonwealth, Latinos have answered the call to leadership by putting our names on the ballot, advocating for supply diversity and continuing to prioritize the deep educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
"We're building a coalition of Latino policy members and intersectional advocates who are ensuring that the Latino communities in places like Salem can continue to thrive," he said.