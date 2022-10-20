SALEM — For the first time in two decades, haunted storytelling is returning to historic Peabody Essex Museum properties.
The "Haunted Histories After Dark" story-telling series will return next week with two nights of performances planned in three PEM-owned buildings: the John Ward, Quaker Meeting, and Derbe-Beede Summer houses.
It's returning as a two-night test run after a recent Salem Witch Trials exhibit was met with high praise from residents, according to Derek O'Brien, chief marketing officer for PEM. Both nights run Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28.
"With 'Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming' heading to the New York Historical Society this year, we were like, 'What could we do to still engage with that audience?'" O'Brien said. "Salem locals loved that we did something there, so we were trying to figure out what we could do in 2022 in the absence of the exhibition. It's one of the reasons we're excited to work with Creative Collective on this."
Creative Collective is a partner in Haunted Histories, providing PEM's buildings with period actors who will bring the stories to life, according to Arielle Kaplan, director of operations for the creative workforce and Haunted Happenings organizer.
"They came to the Creative Collective and said, 'We know you have people on your team with a background in theater, historical interpretation, tour guiding and know the history of the area. Would you be able to help us out with sourcing performers with that background, as well as bring this back in smaller form as a test this year to see where it lands?'" Kaplan said.
Four actors have been tapped to perform in the pieces: Salem performers Lauren Carter-Reilly and Diana Dunlap, and Boston-based performers Tim Hoover and Adam Hodges Le-Claire.
"The costumes everyone is wearing is all pretty accurate from the 17th and 18th centuries. Adam sews his own stuff. Diana sews her own stuff as well," Kaplan said. "Around the fire pit, Adam is stitching and crafting so people can see historic garb-making."
The website for the event series, which had sold out all adult tickets as of Thursday night, describes the evening as exploring "Salem’s dark past on a candlelit visit to several of PEM’s historic houses located in the heart of downtown."
"Hear haunting tales of murder and mystery based on real events, told by storytellers dressed in authentic period garb," the website reads. "Listen as a young girl is terrorized in the night by an inhuman creature stalking Salem, or hear how a man encounters vampires at every turn. And discover how one historic house becomes the site of a horrific murder."
"What you're going to get is a little taste of the past and a taste of what we want to do with the program, because this is a pilot to gauge interest with the community and tourism," Kaplan said. "People come to Salem for all the pieces they come for — the history, the scariness — and we want them to feel like some things follow them home."
Family-friendly tickets were still available as of Thursday night. For more information, visit pem.org/events/haunted-histories.