SALEM — Internationally recognized Holocaust historian professor Jan Grabowski will discuss Holocaust distortion and denial at a lecture Thursday, Nov. 17 at Salem State University as part of the Sonia Schreiber Weitz series.
Grabowski has written extensively on Jewish-Polish relations in German-occupied Poland. In his recent work, "Night Without End: The Fate of Jews in German-occupied Poland," Grabowski, and his co-author Barbara Engelking, exposed the widespread participation of segments of the Polish society in the German genocidal project.
The Polish government, acting through its proxies, however, charged the two scholars with defaming the Polish people in its campaign to rewrite the history of Poland during World War II and deny the role of Poles in the Holocaust. The guilty verdict, which drew international ire, sent a chilling message to other scholars in the field. Although the case was later dismissed by an appellate court, it raises a series of questions about the role of historical research, the politics of national memory, and the rise of antisemitism in Europe and especially in Poland.
Grabowski, on Thursday, will speak about his trial and the state of Holocaust research in Poland today.
The in-person talk at 6:30 p.m. will be held in the Petrowski Room (Room 210) in Marsh Hall on Salem State’s Harrington (Central) Campus, 352 Lafayette St. No registration is required for the in-person event.
The event will also be livestreamed. Register for the live stream at https://salemstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NJSHtG-FSLaG1v_cVCv88A.