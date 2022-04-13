DANVERS — Local historians are raising an alarm about the potential destruction of a historic home on Summer Street in Danvers whose most famous resident was American founding father Timothy Pickering, of Salem.
The Danvers Preservation Commission is holding a public hearing on Thursday, April 14, at 5 p.m. in the Toomey Room at Town Hall on whether or not to impose a one-year delay on a demolition permit for the home at 42 Summer St. The delay would allow for time to seek alternatives for the preservation of the Putnam-Pickering-Perry Homestead.
The commission, at its meeting in March, already determined the home was historically significant after touring the site, and is required to conduct a hearing for public input, explained chairman Dan Bennett. He said the commission hasn’t received any plans from the new owners, who purchased the property earlier this year.
Richard Trask, the town’s archivist, describes the early 18th century home as a “gem” and, in fact, one of fewer than 250 First Period dwellings still standing in the United States. He writes that it is one of the 10 most significant homes in Danvers, due to its multi-layered architecture and connection with national historic trends and people, such as Pickering who lived there for two years while he was a U.S. senator.
The home is on the Massachusetts State Register as a 1990 National Register Thematic Resource Area First Period Survey structure, according to Trask, and is eligible for individual National Register of Historic Places status due to its significance in local, state and national history.