DANVERS — A dispute between the Danvers Historic District Commission and Danvers Animal Hospital has been resolved, the commission said.
The hospital sits on the same site as the Putnam-Learoyd House at 367 Maple St. in Danvers.
Built in 1841 by master builder Calvin Putnam, the historic Greek Revival-style home became the site of a crime that captivated Victorian audiences around New England decades later.
Putnam’s brother moved into the home not long after it was built, and the builder’s great-nephew Albert Francis Learoyd eventually inherited the property. On Nov. 6, 1896, Learoyd, three of his farmhands and a maid drank tea unknowingly laced with arsenic-based rat poison. His wife, Jessie Learoyd, was said to have been tending to a sick child in the home at the time.
A jury convicted William Kennedy on Feb. 17, 1897, of attempting to murder Learoyd and sentenced him to life in prison. Kennedy had been a farmhand on the Maple Street property who Learoyd had fired that September.
Witnesses testified that they had seen Kennedy and Mrs. Learoyrd kissing behind the Maple Street home, strolling through Danvers and even attending a parade together in Salem. He had also comforted Mrs. Learoyd after her drunken husband physically abused her.
A demolition permit application to tear down the home was filed in March as part of purchase agreement between the property’s owner and a prospective buyer, according to a preliminary study report of the property by the Danvers Historic District Commission.
That prompted the Preservation Commission to step in and impose a 12-month demolition delay that would be in effect until March 2023.
Retired Danvers Animal Hospital veterinarian George Myers, who owns the 367 Maple St., lot, according to town assessor’s data, posted in a Danvers Facebook group on Oct. 6 that the demolition plan was not to demolish the house, just a garage that was attached to the house so that more parking could be added to the hospital.
That garage wasn’t historic, Myers said, since it was built in the 1970s after a fire destroyed a barn on the property. The hospital itself was built in the 1980s and renovated in 2004.
In a Change.org petition posted by Myers that garnered 247 signatures, he said the historic district “would impose onerous building and land restrictions on the Myers’ property that are not imposed on any other lot in their neighborhood.”
“The establishment of the proposed historic district grants the commission authority to review or mandate all proposed changes to the exterior of the buildings on the property,” Myers wrote. “In this case the commission wants the entire property and specifically all the land also.”
Myers did not return requests for comment.
If the two parcels were not separated and the historic district was adopted, the commission would have to approve any exterior improvements to the hospital building that could be seen from Maple Street, said Town Archivist Richard Trask.
“We have other commercial properties within the Salem Village Historic District, and I’ve never had a problem with them doing improvements or whatever,” Trask said. “It’s not an overly restrictive bylaw, except when it comes to the historic house itself.”
But controlling the hospital building was never the commission’s intent, said Dan Gagnon, one of its members.
“As far back as July when the report was put together, the commission only discussed the historic house, and sought guidance on how to exclude the animal hospital building,” Gagnon said. “The misconception arose from the fact that both the historic house and the animal hospital are on the same legal parcel, listed as 367 Maple St.”
Another petition earlier this year received 150 signatures from Danvers residents who were in favor of creating the historic district, Gagnon said.
Myers’ attorney will be submitting a request to the Preservation Commission to modify their demolition permit to only include leveling the newer garage attached to the Maple Street house, Gagnon said.
A similar request to split a lot was made by an out-of-town developer who recently purchased 42 Summer St. The 1720s era James Putnam Jr. house on the site was once the home of the nation’s third secretary of state, Thomas Pickering, and is also under consideration for becoming a historic district.
The move to split the lot and create a historic district saved that home from demolition, Gagnon said.
“(Thursday night) was a very productive, positive and constructive meeting in which the commission voted to write letters of support for splitting both lots, in return for solutions to ensure the preservation of the two historic houses,” Gagnon said.
