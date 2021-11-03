BEVERLY -- Esther Ngotho went to bed late Tuesday night tired from a long campaign and grateful for the group of supporters she calls "Team Esther."
But when the mayoral candidate woke up Wednesday morning, she experienced a different set of emotions.
"I felt sad and angry that in New England people of color remain on the menu and not at the table," Ngotho said.
Ngotho lost her challenge to Mayor Mike Cahill on Tuesday by more than 3,600 votes. Cahill won all 12 precincts in the city and garnered 70% of the vote.
Ngotho said the loss, combined with the loss of another Black candidate, Ward 6 City Councilor Dominic Copeland, made her wonder what role race played in the minds of voters. She pointed out that the third person of color on the ballot, Ward 2 School Committee member Kenann McKenzie, won her race but was unopposed.
"This is very disheartening," Ngotho said.
"I do not believe this was a race between Mike and Esther," she said. "It seems like it was a race between a white and a Black person. The unfortunate thing is that if racism played a role in all this, and I look out and I see white people, I know they are not all racists but I do not know which one is. That creates a kind of fear that I cannot describe."
Ngotho, a nurse who left her native Kenya to escape violence and torture, was the first Black person to run for mayor in the city's history. She finished with 2,246 votes to 5,861 for Cahill.
Copeland, meanwhile, lost to to Matt St. Hilaire in the Ward 6 City Council race. Copeland became the city's first Black councilor in January when he was appointed by the City Council to fill a vacancy. Tuesday was the first time he faced voters.
Copeland actually won his home precinct in Centerville by three votes, but St. Hilaire won the Beverly Farms/Prides Crossing area by a big margin to take the overall vote, 1,015 to 771.
Asked if he thought race was a factor in his and Ngotho's defeats, Copeland said, "I don't know."
"The mayor's race was a little bit different," Copeland said. "It was good to see the amount of people that came out and voted for Esther. That was a different category because Mayor Cahill has been there for so long and is part of the city and has proven himself. It was going to be hard to unseat him.
"My position was different," Copeland said. "I had been in the role and I think I had proven that I could do the role. Do I think at the end of the day that it was merit-based? It's politics. I don't know if it's ever merit-based."
Copeland said it will be difficult for a person of color to win election in Beverly because most do not have deep roots in the city. Beverly's Black population is 2.1%, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
"If you're a person of color or a Black American you're most likely not going to have lived here for generations with your family, so from that standpoint it's going to be more difficult," Copeland said.
Paul Lanzikos, who served on the Beverly Human Rights Committee alongside Ngotho, said he does not believe that race was a major factor in either the Ward 6 or mayor's race.
"I understand people having that reaction," Lanzikos said. "But I really hope people would stand back and reflect and see the full perspective. I don't read that message whatsoever."
Lanzikos said that Ngotho, who has never held public office, was facing a difficult task in unseating Cahill. Cahill had not faced an opponent in the previous two elections and easily won reelection in the two years that he was challenged.
Lanzikos said that Copeland was also up against an established candidate in St. Hilaire, who he said was was known for his responsiveness to constituents in his two previous terms as a councilor-at-large. Lanzikos donated $100 to St. Hilaire's campaign.
Lanzikos added that McKenzie's campaign should be considered a victory even though she had no opposition. Like Copeland, McKenzie was appointed to her seat to fill a vacancy and was facing voters for the first time.
"People could have run against her and opted not to because they felt she was a very credible candidate," Lanzikos said.
Lanzikos said Ngotho and Copeland are providing an important perspective in the community and he hopes that continues, despite their losses on Tuesday.
"I think they should take this experience and build from it, and I hope that's the way folks in the community should view this too," Lanzikos said. "This should be the opening of substantive, meaningful dialogue, not the end of it."
Ngotho and Copeland said they both plan to stay involved in the community, although they haven't decided in what form.
"My attitude going forward is that I still want to figure out how we can support Black and brown kids in the city, Black and brown adults, poor people, seniors, and vulnerable people," Ngotho said.
Copeland will only remain on the City Council until Nov. 12, after the election is certified, rather than until January, which is normally the case when a councilor leaves office. That is due to a provision in the city charter that calls for a councilor who was selected to fill a vacancy to serve only until the next regular election, "at which time the vacancy shall be filled by the voters."
Copeland said it's "sad" that he was the only person of color seeking a seat on the City Council. Now that he has lost, he said, "It's right back to where it was."