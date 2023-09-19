PEABODY — The historic Osborn-Salata House has a newly refreshed look on Washington Street thanks to a $23,000 project completed this summer coupled with a $2,000 matching grant from Essex Heritage.
The home’s exterior saw a number of improvements in July. The entire building was stripped, its clapboards were refinished and re-painted with historically accurate paint colors, and the contractor, 2Penn LLC, paid special attention to the historic brackets and corbels.
The Italianate style of the home, built in 1852, is inspired by medieval Italian architecture elements that found a renewed popularity in the mid-19th century.
The house now acts as a home base of sorts for the Peabody Historical Society, and contains artifact collections and exhibits that highlight Peabody’s past.
“What I personally love about the house, as someone who loves local history, is that it really represents a lot of key periods in Peabody’s development,” said Nora Bigelow, curator for the Peabody Historical Society.
The house was originally built by Dennison Wheeler Osborn and his wife Nancy Jane Osborn. Dennison’s family founded a successful pottery in the 1730s that prospered on Central Street for generations, and helped lay the foundation to Peabody’s commercial importance long before the city was officially incorporated.
The Osborns’ daughter, Alice, and her husband, Harry Osgood, lived in the home from 1882 to 1907, at which point the house was broken up into multiple apartments and would see several owners until 1946.
It was that year that Benjamin and Celia Salata bought the home and restored it to a single-family property. They are examples of another piece of Peabody’s story: How immigrants play a vital part in shaping the city into a community.
Benjamin was born in Russia in 1903 and came to America in 1912, and went on to operate a dental practice in the house. Celia was a first-generation Jewish American whose parents immigrated from Russia and, like Benjamin’s, worked in Peabody’s leather tanneries to create a better life for their children.
Celia, a talented musician, gave music lessons in her home for years. She donated the house to the Historical Society in 1998.
“This house tells the individual stories that make up what are some of the most interesting developments in Peabody, but also nationally as well,” Bigelow said. “It really reflects, especially with the Salatas, the realization of the American dream.”
A new exhibit on the history of farming in Peabody will open at the house on Oct. 9, providing a good opportunity for visitors to stop by and appreciate the building’s improvements, Bigelow said.
“We wanted to make sure that the exterior reflects what we’re doing on the inside of the building,” she said.
